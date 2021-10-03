OWOSSO — Torrential rains threatened a recent Corunna varsity football practice, but with a quick phone call, head coach Steve Herrick and his entire team soon found themselves on a turf field indoors.
The Cavaliers didn’t have to travel to Lansing or Flint to practice, just 3 1/2 miles to Capital Sports Field House, the new multi-sport training facility housed inside the former Capitol Bowl, 219 S. Washington St.
“You get about 30 minutes of good work when it rains. After that, it’s just miserable,” Herrick said. “We were able to get in offense and defense (at the facility). … (This space is) fantastic for our community.”
“Facility space is rare, and everybody wants room,” Corunna Athletic Director Jason Beldyga added. “To be able to send a team over (to Owosso) and rent it and help out a local business, we’re happy to do so.”
Football practice is just one of many things Capital Sports Field House has accommodated since opening in early September. The facility features about 18,000 square feet of training space, with an artificial turf-covered portion capable of supporting baseball/softball practice, as well as soccer, football and lacrosse, among other activities. A separate section featuring a hard-surface court can support volleyball, basketball, Taekwondo and other sports.
Both sections are available for rent by the hour, seven days a week.
“I think having something locally opens up doors to more kids being able to get involved without having to spend 45 minutes traveling to and from Lansing to get to a practice,” said Hi-Quality Glass co-owner Jeremy Dwyer, who purchased the building in February. “I hope it opens those doors for some of those families and I hope it creates kind of a drag effect where when they see it going on, it maybe starts to become a priority because I think a lot of life lessons can be learned through sports.”
Dwyer and Owosso Hit and Pitch Owner Michael Ihm looked at a number of properties in recent years with the idea of launching a multi-sport facility. Dwyer acknowledged the duo didn’t have a precise vision for what such a facility would look like, but, “we knew there needed to be something.”
The closure of Capitol Bowl in 2020 offered a unique opportunity.
“It just made sense,” Dwyer said. “It’s a good fit of a building, a good repurpose of a building. It keeps us connected to downtown, which I think is always important.”
Renovations to the 28,000-square-foot building, which formerly housed a bowling alley, restaurant and bar, began in March, with Ihm lined up as the new tenant.
Ihm’s baseball/softball training facility remains at 116 Main St. The new facility, a couple of blocks south of Hit and Pitch, allows the business to delve into more sports.
Multiple teams will be able to practice and train at the same time year round at the field house, according to Brendan Ihm, a manager at the facility. Temporary flooring even can be placed over the turf, he said, providing additional hard-surface courts for tournaments.
“With a space like this, you can do a lot,” Ihm said. “That’s why we like this space so much. It’s so versatile.”
Owosso High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Steve Irelan said he definitely sees “some potential for collaboration” with the facility, though no formal conversations have taken place.
“Thanks to the (2017) bond and the voters we’ve got some pretty nice facilities ourselves, but I know with all the different youth-level sports and with high school sports, there’s still competition over space from time to time,” Irelan said. “There’s still those other opportunities where a little extra space doesn’t hurt us and if it creates opportunities for kids, I’m in the discussion.”
Bowling lanes, pins, balls and other equipment from Capitol Bowl were offered to Riverbend bowling alley in Corunna, which purchased several items at reduced prices. Another bowling alley in Grand Blanc bought equipment.
Dwyer said he tried to distribute bowling apparatus to as many local companies as he could find.
In addition to converting the bowling area into a large training space, the former bar/restaurant has transformed into The Sideline Sports Bar under separate ownership, making use of a transferred liquor license.
An Xbox loaded with games is hooked up to one of the bar’s many TVs, and a basketball hoop is stationed along the wall, elements bar owners Rick and Nicole Reyna have employed not only to entertain kids, but to bolster a family atmosphere they’re striving to create.
“It’s our home. We want it to feel like that, you know?” Rick Reyna said. “We want people to feel welcome.”
Dwyer, an Owosso native who resides in the city with his wife Cathy and two children, said he was motivated to pursue the facility with Ihm by his daughter’s participation on a sports team.
He’s also the Owosso varsity girls basketball coach, and said one of the goal’s of the facility is to help build up the sports programs offered in high school.
“Just to get kids out playing, competing, learning, (that’s what it’s about),” Dwyer said.
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath believes the multi-sport facility will also provide an economic boost locally.
“Not only does (this facility) help support recreational activities for the local people, but it’s going to be bringing in people from all over the state of Michigan,” Horvath said. “They’ll be in town, they’ll go to local restaurants, local coffee shops, do local shopping at retail stores and so it really in my mind is going to be a huge economic driver for the downtown and just continue to strengthen the story that I think is continuing to build: That Owosso has some great things going on, has an amazing downtown.
“As we work to try to grow the economy, what we’ve come to realize from our organization’s standpoint is if you want businesses to succeed in your community, you have to have the people, you have to have the talent,” Horvath continued. “This brings people, which brings business, so it’s a huge win for the community.”
Horvath is pleased to see an expanded use for the building, though he recalls many fond memories at Capitol Bowl, a place he described as an “integral part of the community” for many years.
The bowling alley rebuilt after a massive fire 14 years ago, but did not survive COVID-19, which spelled the end of the 94-year-old business, which closed in 2020.
It opened in 1926 as a seven-lane bowling alley above the former Capitol Restaurant. Later, it was operated for many years by the Trecha family.
For more information about Capital Sports Field House, call (989) 472-4624 or visit capitalsportsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.