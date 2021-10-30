OWOSSO — Georgia Gregoricka wasn’t immediately sure what she wanted to do after graduating from the University of Alabama in 2017. She believes she may have found her niche.
Fixing up a 1961 Ford Econoline pickup truck stored in a family garage for many years, Gregoricka has launched Rollin’ Blooms, a mobile flower delivery business aimed at enhancing events, parties and local businesses.
“I think Owosso needs something like this, something different that can pop up at events and do bridal showers, things like that,” Gregoricka said Wednesday, noting she formally launched the business venture two weeks ago.
Gregoricka, 26, majored in human environmental science and minored in marketing at the University of Alabama, and now works full-time as the marketing director at Vehicle City Harley-Davidson in Flint Township. It wasn’t until she began planning her wedding with husband Josh McCrandall that she discovered her passion for crafting floral arrangements.
“I kind of gravitated toward making my own bouquets and I really loved it,” Gregoricka said. “I love party planning and so I thought this would go hand-in-hand.”
Gregoricka purchases flowers from a wholesaler in Flint and crafts each arrangement by hand. She currently offers weekly, bi-weekly and monthly subscriptions to area residents and businesses. Each arrangement includes a vase and unique floral design, Gregoricka said.
Deliveries are free in the Owosso area, with Gregoricka making the rounds using the now-restored Econoline pickup. She enjoys the mobile aspect of the business given that it reduces costs and grants her flexibility.
“Anytime you have a storefront, you’re paying bills, you’re paying employees,” Gregoricka said. “The great thing about the truck is that it’s kind of a one-time payment and then other than that it’s just the cost for the flowers and vases and stuff like that.
“This gives me the flexibility to be like, ‘Hey, I want to work today,’ or, ‘No, I don’t,’” she continued. “The ease of being able to say yes or no, and then (als0) being able to take off to a different area (is great) — you’re not stuck in one place.”
In addition to subscriptions, Gregoricka plans to conduct several pop-up events in the community, offering a do-it-yourself approach to styling bouquets with participants selecting stems from the truck and arranging flowers themselves with tissue and ribbon.
Gregoricka also envisions offering the build-your-own bouquet station at bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties and other private events, and she’s even willing to assist with proposals and/or special date nights.
“These are all great things that me, as a consumer, I would want that option,” Gregoricka said. “I want to take events to the next level.”
Gregoricka admits she never envisioned running her own business, but she’s been amazed by the amount of support she’s received so far.
“I’m honestly surprised at how great of a response (I’ve gotten),” she said. “I was so nervous. You don’t really know what to expect because a lot of people might already have their own florist. But when I launched on Facebook it kind of took off and everyone started liking posts, spreading the word.”
For more information on Rollin’ Blooms, visit rollinblooms.com or email georgia@rollinblooms.com.
