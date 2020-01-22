Apartment project receives Owosso tax break

OWOSSO — A plan to renovate part of a downtown building into apartments has received a tax abatement totalling about $158,000 over 12 years.
The third floor of the building at 114 W. Main St., which houses Hit & Pitch on the first floor, was granted an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate and tax abatement Tuesday during a regular Owosso City Council meeting.
Following a public hearing at which no one spoke, council members voted 6-0, with Mayor Chris Eveleth absent due to an out-of-state trip.
“This is going to be a great thing for our downtown,” council member Nick Pidek said. “I just want to express positive support for this.”
Ruesswood REI Group, whose president is local real estate agent Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commercial, plans to redevelop the third floor level into 10 new apartments, converting 12,000 square feet of unused space.
In response to questions from council member Lori Bailey, Rick Hebert, the project supervisor for Woodworth Commercial who is overseeing the apartment build-out, said the apartments will be “higher end” and monthly rent would be about $800 to $1,000.
“There’s going to be money spent on detail,” Hebert said.
The estimated cost of the rehabilitation is $813,200. The project is expected to create 15 to 20 temporary construction jobs and one full-time maintenance and property management position.
Completion of the rehabilitation is anticipated by Dec. 1.
According to Owosso Assessor Treena Chick’s inspection report to council dated Jan. 15, the property’s plumbing needs to be replaced, restroom facilities don’t comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and the electrical system and wiring are insufficient.
“The third floor is completely unusable in its present condition, there is significant structural damage and deteriorated flooring,” Chick stated in the report, adding that interior separation walls are damaged; the heating-cooling system needs replacing; and stairs, landings and doors, and the elevator system need repairs.
The rehabilitation will include new water service, a fire suppression system, a passenger elevator, the complete demolition of the third floor, and new heating-cooling, electrical and plumbing systems.
The building, constructed in 1885, has four floors, including the basement, and a total square footage of 40,260.
In Woodworth’s application on behalf of REI Group, he said he expects the project to provide many economic advantages to the city.
“This rehabilitation will result in re-use of a mainly vacant, deteriorating, functionally obsolete property,” Woodworth wrote. “This project will revitalize a key area in the city of Owosso, bring added jobs, activity, and a substantial increase of new residents to the downtown community.”
Work on framing the second floor, which will contain office spaces — including for Woodworth Commercial, which plans to move there, Hebert said — has just gotten underway.
The exterior of 114 W. Main St. was completely renovated last fall, thanks to Community Development Block Grant funds awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and managed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The building owner contributed a 50 percent grant match toward the facade improvements.
