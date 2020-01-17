OWOSSO — Representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the Shiawassee District Library locations in Owosso and Durand this month to find workers to assist with the Census.
They will be at the Owosso branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday to take applications.
They will visit the Durand Memorial branch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28.
The Census Bureau is looking to hire 150 workers for Shiawassee County. Pay is $17 to $21 per hour, plus mileage. Hours are flexible, and veterans receive a preference.
For more information on the jobs, call the U.S. Census Bureau at (855) job2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.