First-time restaurateur to reopen Morrice eatery

MORRICE — If Ken Reese has learned anything in his 30-plus years working in the restaurant industry, it’s that people will travel for a good meal.
Reese hopes his diverse menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items and renovated dining space will help draw customers from Webberville, Durand, Owosso, Perry and other surrounding communities as he prepares to open Country Ranch Family Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor in Morrice.
The restaurant at 329 Main St. occupies what was formerly Diane’s Country Kitchen. Owner Diane Turner died suddenly in December 2019 at age 55. A tribute wall featuring many of Turner’s original decorations now occupies a space near the restaurant’s kitchen.
The establishment also pays tribute to Reese’s sister, Karen, whom he worked alongside for many years at the Country Ranch restaurant in Westown. She died in 2011.
“Me, my sister Karen, my sister Sharon, my brother-in-law Dan, we all worked there together,” Reese said. “It was a family thing.
“I thought this would be a nice tribute to her, to name the restaurant after her first restaurant.”
Reese purchased the vacant restaurant space in April, undertaking a host of renovations — including updating the restaurant’s kitchen with floor drains and three-compartment sinks — to modernize the space.
“I’ve dedicated a lot of time,” Reese said. “I’ve been here seven days a week for six months.”
The dining room has been repainted, new chairs surround the restaurant’s tables and TVs and a stereo system have been installed, aspects Reese believes will make customers not only feel more comfortable, but also more connected to what’s going on elsewhere.
The 50-year-old hopes to open within the next two weeks, but there’s one problem: He can’t seem to find anyone interested in being a cook.
“I can’t work every day by myself,” Reese said. He’s been able to hire a few servers and dishwashers, and he’s offering $20 an hour to cooks, regardless of experience.
“Today’s the third day a classified ad has been in paper, and I’ve got an ad on Craigslist. Not one person has applied,” Reese said. “I’ve never even been paid $20 an hour in my life, and I’m 50 years old, but I’m putting it out there just because I can’t open without cooks.”
Those interested are encouraged to call or text Reese at (989) 413-8660, or email webman160@gmail.com.
Reese is also grappling with supply chain delays amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He admits it’s been difficult to line up a bread company — many are turning away customers — and meats have gone up considerably in price. On a recent trip to Gordon Foods to purchase a few essentials — Styrofoam cups, souffle bowls, lids and jelly packets among them — Reese came up empty handed.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Reese said of trying to open a restaurant during a global pandemic. “I thought the coast was clear. Unemployment was over, they’re lifting restrictions. I thought, OK, now’s the time, but you can see it’s not working out (so far).”
Reese said if need be, he’ll initally open with reduced hours, though he hopes to be able to serve customers seven days a week.
The experience is an extreme departure from Reese’s humble beginnings in the restaurant industry. He started out at just 15 years old, washing dishes at the old Big Boy on Exchange Street in Owosso. Reese’s sister Karen and brother-in-law Dan took over the Country Ranch restaurant, at the corner of Cedar Street and M-21, when he was 19. He worked there for many years before moving on with his sister and brother-in-law to Oliver’s in Owosso.
Reese admits he’s not exactly sure why he decided to open a place of is own, but “it just felt like it was time.”
“This was an opportunity that I was able to get into, that I was able to afford, and a lot of things fell into the right place,” Reese said. “I’ve got two sons (ages 17 and 8) and I’m hoping they’re going to help me.
“(This is) something I can leave for my kids. Someday maybe my kids can take it over and they can run it, you know?”
The restaurant menus include the original 1987 cover design from Country Ranch restaurant, and the menu is somewhat based off of the former restaurant’s fare as well.
Breakfast options will include omelettes, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and french toast, with a variety of burgers, sandwiches and Mexican dishes available for lunch and dinner. Meatloaf, baked cod, fried chicken and pork chops are also dinner options.
Perhaps Reese’s most notable addition to the menu is hand-spun ice cream and shakes, an option Reese made a priority after speaking with many village residents. Ten to 12 flavors will be available, he said, and with close proximity to both Morrice and Perry schools, he’s sure it will be a big hit.
“I tried to make (the menu) diverse for a reason,” Reese said. “I’m hoping i’m going to get people from Perry, Webberville, Owosso.
“If you’ve got a good product, the people will come. That much I do know.”
