Owosso officials issue ultimatum to Matthews Building owner

OWOSSO — If the owner of the Matthews Building, 800 W. Main St., doesn’t submit a plan to repair the dangerously decrepit structure by the end of this week, the city itself is going to tackle the problem.
That was what City Manager Nathan Henne announced during Monday’s virtual Owosso City Council meeting. There were more announcements.
The lawsuit brought by the city a few months ago against the building owner, Nemer Haddad, for multiple ordinance violations is being revived, Henne said, after the owner recently refused to sign a voluntary dismissal between the parties.
Also, although Haddad applied with the city for a permit to demolish the most deteriorated section of the three-section building, Henne said the owner has changed his mind about demolition.
Instead, the owner is “now trying to submit a plan to remove debris and replace the roof and building support structure because they claim it would cost less and take less time,” Henne wrote in his latest manager’s report to council.
Henne said he and city staff simply want the building to be put back in safe condition, as he told Haddad during a phone call Monday.
“(I told him) we want you to fix the problem,” Henne told council members. “We don’t care if you demolish or rebuild.”
Haddad also is no longer interested in seeking government funding to renovate but instead is putting together a private plan, Henne said.
Earlier, as the foundation for his application for funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Haddad sought an obsolete property rehabilitation exemption certificate for the building from Owosso, a move council members approved unanimously July 21.
The certificate — now apparently abandoned by Haddad — also entitled him to a tax abatement totaling $561,133 over a period of 12 years.
Henne said if city staff and Haddad can not reach an agreement on a plan for moving forward to secure the building by the end of the week, the city will act on its own and presumably charge Haddad for the work.
“The city will have no choice but to begin that process ourselves,” Henne said. “So, we’ll see what happens.”
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Haddad for comment Tuesday.
The dispute between city officials and Haddad, a businessman from southeastern Michigan, over ordinance violations regarding the poor condition of the building has been going on for months. When Haddad took no action on issued tickets, the city filed an action in 66th District Court in Corunna.
The riverfront section of the condemned Matthews Building has a collapsed roof and other deficiencies so serious city officials recently closed part of a walking trail next to the building, citing concerns about endangering the public.
Haddad’s original development plan — the same as the one put forth earlier by the previous Matthews Building owner, real estate broker Randy Woodworth — was to transform the 31,000-square-foot facility into retail, commercial and office space, and 17 upper-floor apartments, at an estimated cost of $8 million.
Haddad’s representative, consultant John Hambrick on July 21 told council members the project would create 25-40 temporary construction jobs and a potential of 70 jobs when the renovation is complete and occupied by tenants. However, the three prospective tenants lined up so far were restaurants that might drop out because of COVID-19 restrictions, Hambrick suggested.
The Matthews Building, which has sat vacant since 2015, has long been targeted for redevelopment. When Haddad purchased it last year, he planned to install a marijuana retail store but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
In July, Haddad opened Oz Cannabis, the first recreational marijuana dispensary in Ypsilanti, according to a news report.
The structure has been either empty or underutilized for decades.
About five years ago, Woodworth and partners purchased the Matthews Building with a plan to renovate the space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
In January 2019, Woodworth announced a downsized plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible. Before moving forward with the new plan, Woodworth sold the structure to Haddad.
How many times does this make for the city now? City aka the boy who called wolf. Years past due to demolish this huge eyesore on the river. SMH. Just ridiculous that the city has allowed this continue on.
