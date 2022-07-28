OWOSSO — Owosso police have opened an investigation into the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Armory related to potential financial irregularities, according to a press release.
“The chamber has been going through a strategic planning process,” the press release states. “This process looks at where the organization has been, where we are currently and where we want to be in the future. As a result of this work, we have been notified by our financial consultant through an internal review process that an audit is needed. During this process, concerns regarding The Armory were also found, and Owosso Public Safety has opened an investigation.”
The chamber has reportedly hired Warner Norcross and Judd, of Grand Rapids, a law firm that specializes in bankruptcy.
“The chamber board of directors is working with staff to determine the best approach to move forward and ensure our members are still being served,” the press release continues. “We are also working with chamber and nonprofit support organizations to investigate best options for our organization to move forward. The chamber is a 100-plus-year institution and we’re grateful to our members, the community and so many valuable partners who have helped us achieve such a milestone.”
The news comes shortly after the resignation of former chamber president and CEO John Adams, who stepped down earlier this month to join Capital Area Michigan Works! Adams became SRCC’s vice president in February 2021 after being hired away from Baker College, where he had worked for 15 years in various capacities.
He was hired as the replacement for former chamber head Greg Klapko, who succeeded Jeff Deason.
More corruption in Shiawassee County? Who is surprised? Where there's smoke, there's fire. SMH
Unfortunately, there is some incorrect information here. There is no bankruptcy and the chamber has not hired Warner, Norcross & Judd.
Who they need to hire is a professional broker that specializes in commercial leasing and management. Seems like this has been the missing link for a couple years.
how do you know? Where are you getting your information?
I am so tired of the constant corruption in this county! A lot of the problem is insider, old-boy promotion into county jobs. And when the corruption goes right into the Sherrif's dept and the commissioners and even members of the bar took the money from the Covid relief funds, how will it ever be cleaned up without a lot of outside intervention?
