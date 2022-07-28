SRCC

OWOSSO — Owosso police have opened an investigation into the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Armory related to potential financial irregularities, according to a press release.

“The chamber has been going through a strategic planning process,” the press release states. “This process looks at where the organization has been, where we are currently and where we want to be in the future. As a result of this work, we have been notified by our financial consultant through an internal review process that an audit is needed. During this process, concerns regarding The Armory were also found, and Owosso Public Safety has opened an investigation.”

Mother Hen

More corruption in Shiawassee County? Who is surprised? Where there's smoke, there's fire. SMH

carhawk

Unfortunately, there is some incorrect information here. There is no bankruptcy and the chamber has not hired Warner, Norcross & Judd.

rwoodw02

Who they need to hire is a professional broker that specializes in commercial leasing and management. Seems like this has been the missing link for a couple years.

Tamara Sanders

how do you know? Where are you getting your information?

Tamara Sanders

I am so tired of the constant corruption in this county! A lot of the problem is insider, old-boy promotion into county jobs. And when the corruption goes right into the Sherrif's dept and the commissioners and even members of the bar took the money from the Covid relief funds, how will it ever be cleaned up without a lot of outside intervention?

