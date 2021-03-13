After months of delays, Great Harvest Bread Bakery and Cafe opens doors in Corunna

CORUNNA — Following months of COVID-19-related delays, Great Harvest Bread Bakery and Cafe finally opened for business Friday — and owners Troy Stobaugh and wife Mieka Winnie couldn’t be more pleased.
“It’s wonderful,” Stobaugh said. “It’s a relief.”
On Thursday, the bakery and cafe held a soft opening for invited guests. Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, who has known the owners for many years, was the first customer.
A ribbon-cutting by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is set for March 19.
“I’m very excited for my friends,” said Eveleth, who ordered toast. “They have worked very hard to get where they are. I believe they’ll be very successful.”
Great Harvest — a national franchise with 200 stores in 49 states — offers homemade whole grain breads, gourmet sandwiches, an espresso and coffee bar, sweet muffins, scones, cookies, salads, and many other menu items.
Located at 2500 E. Main St. in the plaza that houses Volunteers of America Thrift Store, Great Harvest serves breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
A menu that changes monthly features different specialty breads and sweets for each day of the week. Sandwiches include an apple bacon grilled cheese and Baja chipotle turkey.
Great Harvest prides itself on using healthy ingredients in its made-from-scratch foods. For example, the wheat in the breads comes from particular farms the company works with and is milled at the bakery cafe.
Stobaugh and Winnie both live in Durand, where Stobaugh grew up and graduated from high school. Winnie is an Owosso High School alumna. They have a daughter, Olivia.
Stobaugh said he had put in 20 years as a division engineer in charge of maintenance at Canadian National Railroad when a friend extolled the benefits of purchasing a Great Harvest franchise.
He and his wife decided the opportunity was the greatest thing since sliced bread.
“There are really good people at Great Harvest and I didn’t want to travel anymore (for his railroad job),” Stobaugh said.
In preparation, he and Winnie spent two months undergoing training at the company headquarters in Dillon, Montana. The 4,000-square-foot space in Corunna was leased with a plan to open last May.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing a 15-month delay.
“We’ve battled through this like everybody else,” Stobaugh said. “We’ve tried not to let it affect us.”
“We’re fortunate,” Winnie said. “Lots of places have closed. It’s so sad.”
They made progress as they could, including the purchase of a huge oven and dough mixer. On hand in Corunna to help the couple get ready for opening day were a number of Great Harvest corporate executives and another Michigan franchise owner.
Stobaugh and Winnie will manage the day-to-day operation of the bakery cafe, which has 12-15 employees. Down the road, they plan to give back to the community through donations.
So far, so good, Stobaugh reported Thursday.
“I love it,” Stobaugh said. “We love the fact that we’re local, that we have this bakery cafe in a small town. I really love the support of the community.”
For more information, call the Corunna bakery cafe at (989) 472-1650 or visit greatharvestcorunnami.com.
