PLANO, Texas — JCPenney reopened 29 Michigan stores Wednesday — including the Owosso store — after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company continues to move forward with its strategic reopening plan with nearly all stores now open nationwide.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Michigan, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
In addition to the Owosso location at 201 S. Washington St., other area JCPenney stores include the location at the Genesee Valley Center on Linden Road, the Lansing Mall location and the store at Meridian Mall in Okemos.
The company said store hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The company offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.
Precautions to provide a safe environment include:
n Contact-free curbside pickup
n Cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
n Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
n Contactless checkout
n Masks provided to each associate
n Plexiglass shields at open registers
n Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
n Associate training on safety practices
n Temporarily reduced store hours
