CORUNNA — Area businesses looking to become more energy efficient now have an additional financial tool at their disposal after the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to establish the voluntary Property Assessed Clean Energy program (PACE) in the county.
The program, administered throughout the state by Lean and Green Michigan, allows privately-owned commercial property owners to finance energy improvement costs up front and pay back the costs over a period of up to 25 years through a voluntary property tax assessment.
Energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy projects all qualify under the PACE program, and the implementation of the program comes at no cost to the county, according to Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath.
“It’s another tool in the toolbox to help businesses be able to build buildings, redevelop buildings and save energy costs,” Horvath said during Thursday’s meeting. “We’ve had several Shiawassee County businesses that have expressed interest in utilizing this program, they just needed this district created to be able to do that.”
For more information about the PACE program, visit leanandgreenmi.com.
