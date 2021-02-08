DURAND — There’s about to be a few more doughnuts — and a wide variety of other sweet treats — in downtown Durand.
Bea’s Bakery Owner Zac DeGood Wednesday announced his plans to launch a second bakery at 122 N. Saginaw St., with a grand opening as early as April. The new bakery — Lance’s Bakery — will honor Owosso baker Lance Ellenberg, who passed away in May 2020 at the age of 59 after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Ellenberg owned and operated Lance’s Bakery — what is now Bea’s Bakery — at 309 N. Washington St. in downtown Owosso from 2011-2018.
“I really feel like Lance, when he originally opened the bakery, he kind of resparked the love of baked goods in Owosso,” DeGood said Friday. “A lot of our (current) employees worked for him, there’s quite a few that have been there since the beginning and I just really felt like he was a great man and did a lot of great things for the community, so we wanted to honor him.”
DeGood, an Owosso native, took over Bea’s Bakery Jan. 1, purchasing the business from owners Rich and Robin Nevins. DeGood, an accountant by trade, previously served as manager of the business throughout 2020, helping develop a website and coordinate curbside ordering for the establishment, among other tasks.
DeGood said the Durand location, roughly 1,000-square-feet, will serve as a retail bakery, serving up fresh baked goods delivered from the bakery’s main operation in Owosso. The decision to open up a second location, he said, was sparked in part by the tremendous amount of support the existing bakery has received from the greater Shiawassee community.
“The last month has been absolutely incredible,” DeGood said. “We’ve grown pretty much every part of our business. Our wholesale has grown, our retail has grown … The community has been great.”
Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, said the new bakery will be a welcome sight for local residents.
“We’ve been waiting for a bakery,” Wolsfeld said. “For many years our bakeries have been gone and they were very popular and very much a focal point as I was growing up. I think that Zac will do very well over here.
“We’re just really excited that it’s being named after Lance, too,” Wolsfeld continued. “Lance was a great guy and we’re glad that Zac is honoring him.”
To accommodate residents ahead of the bakery’s grand opening, DeGood has joined the Durand Winter Farmers Market at Durand Union Station. DeGood and his staff will be serving up some of the bakery’s creations from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17, March 3, March 17, March 31 and April 14 as part of the market.
“That shows his commitment to this community and that says a lot about him,” Wolsfeld said of DeGood’s efforts at the market, adding, “It also is something Lance would have done.”
For more information about the upcoming bakery, visit beasbakery.co or facebook.com/BeasBakery.
