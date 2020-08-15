SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Corunna and Laingsburg are among the communities in the region who have been awarded $2,000 each from the state’s Placemaking Mini-Grant Program.
The program, funded with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, is intended to help localities implement small, impactful projects that encourage and contribute to a stronger sense of place.
The city of Corunna is using the award to place benches and trash receptacles in Heritage Park, part of a larger effort to install a parking lot, sidewalk, fishing pier and other amenities in the park, located next to the Shiawassee River.
“It’s a really great program,” Corunna Assessor/Planner Merilee Lawson said. “It’s going to look nice along there. People can sit on the benches and look at the river.”
Although the full project cost totals hundreds of thousands of dollars, the $2,000 mini-grant importantly shores up a $10,000 budget shortfall, Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer said.
“We’re very appreciative,” he said.
The award to the city of Laingsburg’s downtown development authority has already paid for outdoor seating for eateries within its downtown.
Laingsburg Treasurer Paula Willoughby said by combining the grant award with a total of $4,000 additional contributions from the city and DDA, it was possible to distribute 15 black wrought-iron tables with red umbrellas and stands, and 60 matching chairs to Tammy’s Bakery, PDP’s Pizzeria and Twilliger’s Tavern. RoseVilla Retreat also received a table, umbrella and six chairs.
In addition, local Girl Scouts set up planters for placing throughout the downtown area, and Twilliger’s Tavern got outdoor fencing, permitting the sports bar/restaurant to serve alcohol outdoors.
“The grant has been fantastic for Laingsburg,” Willoughby said. “The bars, the restaurants and the villagers all love it. When you drive into the city, it looks open and welcoming.”
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership — one of the I-69 Thumb Region partners administering the grants — said he is pleased that two cities in Shiawassee County were recipients.
“We are excited to be able to support these projects, which we hope will serve to increase activity in these public spaces,” said Horvath, who has been actively promoting grants and other financial support to local businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition to SEDP, the I-69 Thumb Region is made up of the Economic Development Alliance in St. Clair County, Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, Lapeer Development Corporation, Sanilac & Huron County Economic Development Corporation and Tuscola County Economic Development Corporation.
The following other municipalities or government entities in the Thumb Region have received $2,000 placemaking grants:
n Casco Township — New entrance signs for the new Casco Township Belle River Park
n Cass City Chamber of Commerce — Landscaping and new gateway signs for Cass City on M-81
n City of Croswell — Contributions toward a kayak launch on the Black River
n City of Flint — Beautification of undeveloped areas off Brush Alley
n City of Grand Blanc — Creation of two murals near the Grand Chalet Shoppes
n City of Lapeer — Contributions toward new decorative streetlights for downtown
n City of Sandusky — Revamp the city’s website
n Friends of the Port Hope Railroad-Port Hope — Installing an aluminum architectural flagpole, including plantings at the marina
n Grand Blanc Township — Installing bike fix it station and rest stop at Bicentennial Park
n Village of Millington – Installing bike racks downtown
n Village of North Branch — Contribution toward the installation of a level 2, dual-port Electric Vehicle Charging station
n Village of Pigeon — Helping to create new Pickle Ball Courts
n Yale Public School in Yale — Contributions toward the replacement of playground equipment
According to the nonprofit Project For Public Spaces, placemaking plays an important role in community and economic development.
