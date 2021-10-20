CALEDONIA TWP. — The Caledonia Township Board has passed a moratorium on new solar developments in the township.
The moratorium is in effect for nine months or until the township adopts a solar development ordinance, whichever comes first.
According to the “emergency ordinance” published in today’s Argus-Press, existing township ordinances don’t adequately address solar farms.
The decision blocks approval or consideration of proposals, requests, permits and applications for new solar farms.
All seven township board memembers voted in favor of the moratorium in September. The planning and zoning boards signed off earlier this month.
“We want to make sure we are well-informed,” Supervisor Amy Holek said today. “They seem to be popping up all over. And they are long leases — 30 or 40 years.
“We want to do what’s right for our citizens. We’re rural farm community,” she said.
A solar power development is under construction in the township near the Crestview subdivision on land bordered by Lyons, Richardson, Aiken and Monroe roads.
A second solar development has been proposed along Vandecarr Road on property owned by Matt Dutcher of Shawnee Creek Farms. Holek said that development was already in development and is not affected by the moratorium.
The Lyons Road Solar Project, under development by North Carolina-based Pine Gate Renewables, is a $30-million project that will provide about 20 megawatts of electricity powering 3,600 homes.
Crews began preliminary work at the site in December 2020; weather delayed full mobilization until the end of March this year. The project was expected to take about 30 weeks to finish, with completion in December, according to PGR communications director Tami von Isakovics.
