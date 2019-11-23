CORUNNA — The city is moving forward with an estimated $600,000 project to resurface a 1,700-foot portion of Parmenter Road to bring the road up to major street standards, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
The city council Monday unanimously approved an engineering proposal for the resurfacing work.
The project will be funded through a $375,000 Small Urban Grant from the state, in conjunction with money from the city’s major street fund and city improvement fund, Sawyer said.
“Parmenter road is not an all-weather road, so it’s not designed for industrial truck traffic,” Sawyer said. “This is what we would call a reconstruct, where we’re tearing up everything that’s there and putting new agregate, new base down, and then putting down new asphalt with some curb and gutter.”
The resurfacing along Parmenter Road will span approximately a quarter-mile, beginning at the intersection of Parmenter Road and East McNeil Street (M-71) and ending just beyond the railroad crossing on Parmenter, according to Sawyer.
The improvement will reach the northern end of a planned industrial park on the west side of Parmenter Road.
The preliminary engineering work approved Monday, which will include construction engineering services and bidding services, will be done by C2AE, an engineering firm out of Lansing.
Project Manager Brian Van Zee said he anticipates the project going out for bids in June 2020, with a construction timeline of approximately 10 weeks.
The decision to resurface the stretch of road comes as the city seeks developers for a 190-acre industrial park along Parmenter Road, which has been undeveloped for more than a decade.
The property, consisting of two adjacent parcels, nearly became an enthanol plant in 2008 before talks between the city and the company, E85 Inc., dissolved, according to City Assesor Merilee Lawson.
Over the course of the last decade, the city has invested more than $1 million into the site, adding water access, sewer lines and electricity.
That work recently attracted the attention of the state, as the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership was awarded a $75,000 site readiness grant for the Parmenter Road site on Aug. 20, courtesy of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Sawyer said the move to resurface this stretch of Parmenter comes not a moment too soon.
“It’s critically important because when these developments happen, they happen fast, so it’s so important to have as much ready as you can because we’re in competition with other sites that are ready to build,” Sawyer said. “We’re very close to where the first developments can happen on the west side of the road, the smaller 60-acre parcel, without any obstacles, because we’ll have the all-weather road to that location.”
