Clearing the air

SHIAWASSEE AREA — It’s been nearly 11 years since Michigan enacted its smoke-free law, barring individuals from smoking in bars, restaurants and other workplaces statewide.
And while the smoke has seemingly cleared for good, debate continues among area residents and business owners as to whether or not the ban was a good move.
Many tout the health benefits of the ban, reduced exposure to second-hand smoke among them, while others argue it should be left to individual business owners to decide if smoking is permissible.
Riverbend Bowl Owner Arnie Jessen remembers many bowling leagues having mixed feelings about smoking prior to the ban, and there were even discussions about creating a non-smoking league before the law was passed by the Legislature in December 2009.
“(Those discussions) made some of the bowlers upset,” Jessen said. “(It was) the same thing in the lounge. We had people that would come in for happy hour every day and they said, ‘Well if you guys ban smoking, we’ll just find some place else to go.’ So actually when the state imposed the smoking ban, that was a good thing for us — we weren’t the bad guy anymore.”
Michigan became the 38th state to ban smoking in public places May 1, 2010. The move brought with it an abundance of “no smoking” signs, and a corresponding disappearance of ashtrays, in area bars and restaurants.
The non-smoking atmosphere had already become commonplace at Riverfront Grille in Chesaning, however. Matt Pierce opened the restaurant with his father Fran in 2009, opting to prohibit smoking from the get-go based on research he’d conducted for an economics paper while attending Michigan State University.
For the assignment, Pierce researched how the Los Angeles smoking ban impacted bars and restaurants. He discovered that while the rule change did deter a small percentage of smokers, many were willing to step outside for a drag instead, and moreover, the shift made families feel more comfortable going to bars and restaurants they otherwise wouldn’t have gone to.
The preliminary data was enough to convince Pierce to do the same.
“We knew that we were coming into a smaller town and we wanted to make sure that we were welcoming to people across the board,” Pierce said. “You saw that the state was moving toward it and more and more restaurants were moving toward it. I figured why smoke fill the place for a year and a half or two years and then have it turn to completely non-smoking and have to try to get that smell out of here?”
The decision didn’t come without some pushback from the smoking crowd, however, as many told Pierce without smoking customers, his restaurant wouldn’t be able to survive.
“There were definitely a lot of snide comments that we weren’t going to make it, but we’re here 12 years later,” Pierce said.
Reflecting on nearly 11 years of Michigan bars and restaurants being smoke-free, many residents are thankful to have the law in place.
“The ban was the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Laingsburg resident Summer Stevens said Friday. “Now I can breathe, I don’t have to worry about other people giving me cancer, and I still smell good when I leave the bar.”
“I’m a smoker, but even I appreciate not having the smoke hanging in the air and everything all yellow,” Sue Winnie, of Perry, added.
Prior to the 2010 legislation, many bars and restaurants divided dining space into smoking and non-smoking sections, a compromise meant to appease patrons.
The effectiveness of the measure often varied depending on the individual establishment, with Jessen noting at Riverbend, the idea of a non-smoking section didn’t make sense. An individual’s smoke from one end of the bar was sure to make its way to the other end no matter what, he said.
Perry resident Rachel Bortels worked at a restaurant with smoking and non-smoking sections in high school, describing the measure as “silly.”
“The smoke didn’t magically stay on one side,” she said. “I would smell like smoke even though I’m not a smoker, same with going out to restaurants and bars. Now that I have children I so appreciate them not having to be exposed to the smoke in the air.”
Fellow Perry resident Joshua Carpenter disagreed, pointing to many bars and restaurants he visited where the separation of the smoking and non-smoking sections was executed very well. He believes individual business owners should have a say as to whether they allow smoking or not.
“If you don’t like that an establishment that allows smokers don’t go there, it’s that simple,” Carpenter said. “Forcing establishments into how they are allowed to run those establishments is just a waste of time.
“Smokers tend to stay at restaurants longer than non-smokers,” he added. “In doing so they typically end up ordering more food or more drinks (which benefits the business).”
Jen Bowyer, like Carpenter, said the smoke in bars and restaurants never really bothered her.
“I always thought people had freedom to live their own life and other people weren’t forced to accommodate them,” Bowyer, a Perry resident, said. “If the smoke was too much, we didn’t stay, simple as that. Workers chose where to work, smokers chose where to smoke. Owners could restrict in their own business if they didn’t want the smokers business.”
While debate continues as to whether or not a ban should be in place, the health benefits of the measure are undeniable, according to Larry Johnson, director of the Shiawassee County Health Department.
“The smoking ban has been a great success,” Johnson said via email Friday. “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. The indoor ban has had a dramatic effect on both restaurant workers and patrons who do not have to breathe second-hand smoke while working or dining out. It makes for a safer and more enjoyable experience for patrons and workers.”
Johnson said the health department has had very few issues with noncompliance over the years, and there actually has been a decrease in county smokers since the ban took effect.
In 2012, 19 percent of county residents were considered smokers, having smoked on some or all days during the previous year.
That number dropped to 17 percent in 2019, the health department’s latest available data.
Pierce believes, in the long run, Michigan’s smoking ban was the right move.
“Everyone is worried about the economics of it, because at the end of the day, if you’re making just as much or more money, you want people to be healthy,” Pierce said. “I think that if you look back at the economics over the last 11 years you’ll see a definite increase in business and more people going out.”
While Pierce attributes some of the increased foot traffic to today’s fast-paced world, he also believes the lack of cigarette smoke also draws people to dine at bars and restaurants more often.
“It was a positive move and people are adapting,” Pierce said. “A lot of places have smoking rooms outside, things like that where smokers can still be comfortable — you’re just not at the bar anymore smoking.”
Chesaning resident Pat Harris, reflecting on a decade of smoke-free restaurants, said she won’t miss her old routine.
“I used to hate the next morning after going out and waking up with my hair smelling like smoke,” she said. “I used to take my clothes off and leave them in the garage. It’s so much better now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.