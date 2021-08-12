SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — GST Michigan Works distributes state and federal training funds to local employers annually and this year was no exception, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the federal On-The-Job Training and state Going PRO Talent programs, GST Michigan Works has given out more than $59,000 to employers for training costs during the 2020/21 fiscal year. Another roughly $130,000 in program funding will be distributed by GST Michigan Works to multiple local employers after their employee training is completed.
“It is a bonus for both the employer and new employee to be able to receive these training funds. The funds help prepare and train new people so that they can be successful in their new career,” said Chris Schueler, GST Michigan Works business solutions specialist. “Many employers are working on a thin margin, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, and to be able to offset some of the training costs is a huge plus. We’re proud to be able to assist with this process.”
GST Michigan Works currently works with 17 companies in Shiawassee County. Each can receive up to $25,000 in government funding for employee training, Schueler said.
Recently, oversize checks for employee training were presented to several companies in Shiawassee County:
n Prolime agricultural services company in Woodhull Township, $6,000
n Industrial Propane in Owosso, $7,200
n DayStarr Communications in Owosso, $4,740
n Machine Tool and Gear in Owosso, $16,672
n Covenant Eyes in Owosso, $4,300
n Owosso Public Schools, $5,652
n McCarthy Building Companies in Lennon, $14,640
“Even with everything shut down, local companies were still using the programs to train employees,” Schueler said. “We wanted to highlight those companies.”
“The partnership between Owosso Public Schools and Michigan Works is a win/win for the employee and the district,” Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said. “The (school) district benefits from employing a high-caliber employee with training benefits costs reimbursed through the Michigan Works program.
“In addition to employment, the employee receives additional monetary benefits through Michigan Works,” she continued. “We are grateful to have this partnership in place and appreciate all Michigan Works has provided to the district.”
The On-the-Job Training program provides funds to on-the-job training conducted by an employer while the employee is working for them, and learning the skills and information needed for productive and satisfactory job performance.
The program is funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
The Going PRO Talent Fund awards funds to employers for training, developing and retaining current and just-hired employees. Covered training is short term and must fill a demonstrated talent need. Training must lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry.
“Every time you bring an employee on, it’s an expense,” Schueler said. “This can help.”
Any employer in Shiawassee County interested in getting more information should contact Chris Schueler at cschueler@gstmiworks.org or call (989) 729-9599.
