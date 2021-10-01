Chesaning extends moratorium on new cannabis businesses

CHESANING — Chesaning’s moratorium on new marijuana-related business developments has been extended to at least Dec. 31 as village officials seek additional input on potential updates to existing ordinances regulating the industry.
Village council members voted unanimously Sept. 21 to extend the moratorium to Jan. 1, 2022. The moratorium originally expired Sept. 1.
“The extension will give us more time to discuss and gather more input,” village President Matt Hoover said. “The finance and administration committee will be discussing and coming back to council with recommendations.”
The moratorium extension marks the village’s third marijuana licensing pause in 12 months. Village council members previously voted 6-1 Oct. 6, 2020, to place a moratorium on marijuana license applications until drainage and odor issues in the village were resolved.
The moratorium was lifted Nov. 3 via a 5-2 vote and, in December, the council again voted 5-2 to approve marijuana facility licenses for grow operations at 9982 and 9726 W. Peet Road.
Citing the need to review and possibly update existing ordinances regulating the marijuana industry, council members voted unanimously Feb. 16 to institute a six-month moratorium. The village’s planning commission reviewed the ordinances in subsequent months, bringing forth a number of recommendations to the council Sept. 21.
Recommendations included the establishment of a light industrial zoning district north of Volkmer Street that would allow for marijuana facilities by right rather than by special use permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.