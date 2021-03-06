LANSING — Nearly 700 small businesses across Michigan have been awarded $10 million in grants through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday, including some in Shiawassee County.
The program, administered by the Michigan Municipal League Foundation, was launched to provide relief for small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud of this initiative to support hundreds of small businesses as we work together to continue rebuilding Michigan’s economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “To keep us on the road to recovery, we must also pass the MI COVID Recovery Plan, which fully allocates over $5 billion in federal funds already sent to Michigan. It includes $225 million to directly help small businesses, $90 million to ramp up vaccinations, and $575 million to greatly expand testing, tracing, and lab capacity, all essential investments we need to return to normalcy.”
Shiawassee County businesses receiving funding include: Dedic’s Bar and Grill ($10,000), HQ Pizza ($15,000), Kim’s Dance Dynamic ($15,000), Madspen Inc. ($15,000), O’Marie’s ($6,000) and USSH ($15,000).
The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative utilized $10 million in federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to small businesses across Michigan.
Michigan’s small businesses that were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 through the program.
MEDC selected the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Foundation as the single, statewide grant administrator for the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative. MML Foundation reviewed submitted applications from all 10 prosperity regions across the state.
