OWOSSO — American Speedy Printing, located next door to Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse, has been deemed a “total loss” due to smoke and water damage sustained as a result of Tuesday’s fire at Lula’s.
Two apartments directly over the print shop, one of which was occupied when the blaze broke out, were also heavily damaged by smoke and water. No one was injured.
On Thursday, an insurance company inspector checked out the property damage, which has closed American Speedy Printing, located at 111 S. Washington St., but only temporarily, owner Gregg Bennett said.
“No doubt about it: We’re going to reopen,” vowed Bennett, 59, who opened the business 40 years ago and purchased the building about 35 years ago. “We’re going to reinvent ourselves.”
His two full-time employees and one part-timer will be called back to work as soon as possible, he said. Bennett is hoping to get the front of the shop cleaned up and enough smoke-damaged printing equipment working to get back to business soon.
One of his full-time employees, graphic designer Krystal Birchmeier, had been renting an apartment upstairs with her husband, Charlie Birchmeier, for nearly a year. The other apartment was vacant.
Fortunately, the couple were still awake when, shortly after midnight Tuesday, they smelled smoke. Going into the kitchen, where they suspected it was coming from, they noticed heavy black smoke coming up through the floor.
Rushing down the back stairs, they saw flames shooting out of the back of Lula’s along with a couple of Michigan State Police troopers, who told them to leave immediately.
The Birchmeiers are now staying with Charlie’s parents at their home in New Lothrop, forced to leave their damaged possessions behind just days before Christmas.
Later, they were able to pick up wrapped Christmas gifts salvaged by emergency personnel.
Krystal Birchmeier told her mother, Carrie Brown, she feels an “overwhelming sadness.” Brown is grateful her daughter and son-in-law weren’t injured. If the pair had been asleep during the fire, the outcome might have been tragic.
“I keep thanking God everybody’s OK,” Brown said, “but my heart hurts every day for my daughter and her husband. They didn’t have renters insurance. They had to buy everything, even toothbrushes and deoderant.”
Anyone wishing to help the Birchmeiers can donate on a GoFundMe Page set up by Krystal’s brother: gofundme.com/f/help-for-brother-and-sister?qid =8c5e1d34b999d8b59469ddebe 481fb7d.
As of this morning, 42 donors contributed just over $3,000.
Bennett said he was “elated and so thankful” the couple weren’t injured. He said he has been through the full gamut of emotions since he woke up Tuesday morning.
At first he thought the damage to the print shop would be minimal, but he has since learned just how damaging smoke and water can be, he said.
“Every day has been different,” Bennett said. “I felt shock for the first day and a half, then I tried to suck it up. But last night, I got emotional. Like every business owner, I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years, and I asked myself, ‘Do I have it in me to do this one more time?’”
On Thursday, at least, his answer was yes. Bennett said he’s not ready to retire, and wants to reopen for the sake of his employees and customers.
“I’m going to come back, but it’s going to be hard — big time,” he said.
He said ServPro, a restoration company in Caledonia Township, is doing a great job cleaning up the mess. But he still doesn’t know exactly how long it will take to get back in business.
The reopening date depends partly on whether the smoke-damaged printing equipment still works. Because of supply-chain issues, new equipment won’t available for four or five months, he said.
American Speedy Printing offered newsletters, stationery, business cards, posters, direct mail and promotional products. The company also offered graphic design, brand marketing and finishing services.
The cause of the fire, which also left Lula’s a total loss, remains under investigation. Owner John Beilfuss has said he isn’t sure whether he will reopen the restaurant. A fire door between Lula’s and the adjacent Lily Pearl’s Lounge, which Beilfuss and his wife also own, spared the bar from significant damage.
Foster Coffee, located just south of Lily Pearl’s, has moved temporarily across the street to Fitness Coliseum on Water Street while the coffee shop is cleaned and aired out.
