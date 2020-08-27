SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Tim Delaney has learned over the years that if you want a job done right, do it yourself.
After working for a heating and cooling business for more than 20 years in Lansing, Delaney is forging his own path with Delaney Heating and Cooling, operating out of the Shiawassee Township home he designed and built himself 12 years ago.
“I’ve worked in the field long enough to know a lot of people don’t take pride in their work,” Delaney, 58, said. “There’s a lack of professionalism. I’m a perfectionist. I was taught if you’re going to do something, do it right.”
Delaney is providing customers in Shiawassee, Clinton and Ingham counties with preventative maintenance, repair and installation of most furnaces, air-conditioners, water heaters, gas fireplaces and gas log fireplaces. He’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Born and raised in Owosso, Delaney graduated from Owosso High School before earning a bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University. After that, he joined the U.S. Navy, working with the SEALs on search-and-rescue missions during the first Persian Gulf War.
“I learned attention to detail, that was the main thing they drilled into you during basic training,” he said. “It stuck with me.”
In the late 1990s, Delaney attended Lansing Community College, earning an associate’s degree in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC). He also holds a mechanical contractor license.
He said he switched from packaging — his college major — to HVAC work because there were few entry-level packaging openings at the time and because he knew his personality was suited to heating and cooling.
“I’ve always been a hands-on, mechanical type. I like fixing and repairing things,” Delaney said. In his spare time, he added, he enjoys hunting, fishing and simply spending time outdoors.
Customers at his former place of work (which he declined to identify) would often specifically ask for Delaney to handle the job. Although the company was based in Lansing, some of his customers lived in Perry and Laingsburg. Delaney said he is hoping to do more work closer to home now.
“I strive to do a professional job so the customer is satisfied,” he said. “I take pride in what I do.”
He registered his new business in February, just before the COVID-19 outbreak, but because of the pandemic didn’t really get it off the ground until early June. Even now, some elderly customers are wary of letting workers into their homes, he said.
“Business would be better without COVID, but I never planned a big outfit, anyway,” he said. “The biggest thing I have to offer is experience. You don’t find a lot of people in this field with more than 20 years.”
As winter approaches, Delaney offered the following advice to homeowners.
“With the heating season approaching, it is recommended that you have preventative maintenance done every fall or winter on your furnace and other heating equipment,” Delaney said, “to assure that it is operating properly, safely, efficiently and to meet the manufacturer’s requirement for warranty purposes.”
Delaney recommends annual maintenance all heating and air-conditioning equipment, saying a lack of proper maintenance results in poor performance, increased utility bills and decreased lifespan.
For more information, call Delaney at (989) 277-3841 or email him at twoodswater07@gmail.com.
