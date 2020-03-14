Making new plans

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Area businesses and organizations are already starting to feel the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Events are being canceled or postponed, and people are being asked not to gather in crowds. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday signed an executive order banning gatherings of more than 250 people, just one of several statewide actions taken in the past few days.
State and federal action, and warnings that the previously unknown virus is very contagious, have led many residents to stock up on supplies even as businesses move to take steps to mitigate the pandemic.
Caledonia Township Kroger manager Keegan Whisler said people have been flocking to stores to purchase items, causing short-term shortages. As of Thursday, Kroger was sold out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. The store posted signs limiting the number of each people could purchase.
Residents may have better luck at smaller shops. According to Kate Vondrasek, an employee at Harrands in Owosso, there hasn’t been a rush. The Family Dollar in Perry had an abundance of toilet paper as of Friday afternoon.
A video posted Friday afternoon on Facebook showed customers at the Corunna Meijer lined up nearly to the back of the store, many with grocery carts overflowing.
The edict to avoid large crowds has effectively shut down The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.
“The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts is actively following the news along with county, state, and federal government recommendations with regards to the Coronavirus,” Center Executive Director Kathy Brooks said via email.” As a public venue, we are acutely aware of the elevated risk of public gatherings and our number one priority is the health and safety of our volunteers and audience. Therefore, in keeping with the governor’s recommendation to limit public gatherings to 100 or less, we will be rescheduling Friday’s performances of “Face 2 Face.” We appreciate your understanding during this critical time. The rescheduled date will be announced soon.”
The Curwood Festival queen and princess pageant was postponed from tonight to avoid a large crowd.
Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Deason has been in communication with its members regarding the outbreak.
“The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors and staff are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation,” Deason said in an email. “Please know that your safety, today and always, will remain our utmost priority.
“With that said, we do want to let you know that we’ve already taken extra precautions with our upcoming events and have been working diligently in collaboration with our host venues to ensure all safety and disinfectant procedures are made in all meeting spaces and public areas.”
The email noted the planned Chamber EXPO at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center slated for late April remains on schedule. The Chamber noted the event is set for after schools and colleges plan to return to classes, April 6.
“We are confident that our venue facilities are using best practices in sanitizing and cleaning,” the email said.
Several area businesses said they intend to will remain open, but with added precautions.
“We’re upping our cleaning and sanitization protocols. The cleaning services that we use will be doubling up on what they are doing and we are making sure our employees are constantly washing their hands,” D’Mar owner Diane Rodgers said.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA is also increasing sanitation practices. The Y will be sanitizing the building multiple times each day and is encouraging sick employees to take time off work.
NCG Cinema in Owosso indicated on Facebook that staff members will be conducting hourly cleaning of all major “touchpoints,” including counters surfaces, dispensers, and all areas of auditoriums.
The Chamber is urging the public to stay calm.
“We have many courageous entrepreneurs and we need to continue supporting each other to keep the fabric of our local economy strong,” the email said. “As a leader in the region, please support local businesses with your purchases. We always stress buying local, but it is really important to consider local purchases at this point in time.”
