DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for its 2022 awards slate.
The Chamber plans to honor the business owner of the year, organization of the year and citizen of the year.
Nominations should be turned in by Feb. 1 to the Chamber.
Nomination forms are available from the Chamber by emailing office@durandchamber.com.
Call (989) 288-3715 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.