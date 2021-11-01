Sold on a new role

BENNINGTON TWP. — Josephine Brown operates a flower farm, has baked for farmers markets and weddings, and performed marketing and design work.
These experiences, along with Brown’s bright personality, persuaded Downtown Owosso Farmers Market Director Tracey Peltier, who stepped down after 12 years, that Brown was her ideal successor.
Brown has shadowed Peltier all season to learn the ropes, and starts her new position today. The market hosted its final event of the 2021 season, and Peltier’s tenure, Saturday.
“It was a scary feeling trying to find the perfect fit but Josephine was and is a wonderful discovery,” Peltier said. “She has all the skills required and more. I can rest and feel at ease knowing the market is in great hands and I am so excited about its future.”
Brown, 32, said it was while selling flowers out of a truck for her company, Brown Farmstead, at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market in May that she met Peltier. Not long after, Peltier ran by Brown the idea of taking over as director.
“I thought, ‘Wow, that is nothing I’ve ever thought of before,’” Brown said.
She talked it over with her husband, Brian Brown. The couple have two children, ages 2 and 4, and a farm to run. Was she prepared to add the full-time, year-round position of farmers market director to the list?
Answer: Absolutely, yes.
“It seemed like the next good fit for us,” Brown said. “It’s a way to become more a part of the community. Also, I love events and running small businesses. It all kind of made sense.”
Building up her knowledge of how the market runs over the past several months, Brown said she remains confident she made the right decision.
“It’s still very exciting for me,” she said. “All of the vendors have been extremely welcoming. Tracey told me people involved in the farmers market are like family, and that’s definitely the case.”
Brown, who grew up in Fowlerville, and her husband — an IT guy — moved to Bennington Township three years ago. They wanted a farm in the country, and a good place to raise their children.
“We spent a few years looking for the right place. We love this area,” she said. “People are so friendly.”
Brown Farmstead grows zinnias, azaleas, peonies and many other types of flowers, providing a good mix for bouquets, she said. For details, visit brownfarmstead.com.
After earning a bachelor of fine arts degree at an art school, Brown spent 10 years doing marketing and design for a number of firms. During the period when they lived in Traverse City, just for fun Josephine Brown starting baking such goods as French macarons, selling them at the local farmers market.
Her baking business soon expanded to creating wedding cakes.
“After Brian and I got married, I focused on the wedding industry and baking, and got away from office work,” she said. “We’ve always been farmers market fans.”
After moving to Bennington Township, the couple made a point to visit the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market.
“We were really excited to see that our town was putting on these family-friendly, fantastic events,” she said. “We’ve found the Owosso farmers market to offer more creativity and vendor support than other markets.”
While the final outdoor Downtown Owosso Farmers Market event of the season took place Saturday, more events are planned for indoors, including a holiday market, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 in The Armory.
Brown said she plans to “keep things the same” at the market for the first year, but is always looking for new types of vendors and businesses for the market. Peltier has promised to continue to be on hand in case Brown has questions.
“Tracey really took the market over 12 years and grew it to what it is today,” Brown said. “That’s what’s so enticing about it: It’s big and there’s so much variety.”
