Corunna honors employee of the month

CORUNNA — Andrew Hudson has been named October Employee of the Month for Corunna Public Schools.
He was honored during Monday’s Board of Education meeting at Corunna High School.
Hudson was first hired by the district in 2005 and became the district’s instructional technology coach in July.
“I am proud to work with a staff that makes doing my job so enjoyable. They are nothing but supportive and full of humor and strength, ready to support one another even when faced with the stress of a difficult situation. Their tenacity and willingness to try new tools and find ways to help their students is amazing. It is hard not to do good work when the expectation and support around you is so high. Thank you to this fantastic group of people, their respect and recognition means a lot to me,” Hudson said.
Andrew and his wife, Jean, have two children, Eleanor and Jonah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.