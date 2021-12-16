OWOSSO — If you haven’t finished holiday shopping, Owosso Main Street invites you to make your final round of purchases downtown this weekend — and have a holly jolly time doing it.
Shop and (Wine) Hop starts at 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with a ladies’ shopping night out and continues 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a family-oriented outing featuring free horse-drawn carriage rides and, from 1 to 3 p.m., Santa Claus himself.
The free event combines the city’s new social district, which allows people to consume adult beverages while walking outside, with a galaxy of restaurants, boutiques and pop-up shops.
“Downtown Owosso welcomes everybody to enjoy a weekend of shopping and sipping in our small businesses,” said Beth Kuiper, executive director of OMS/Downtown Development Authority. “Finish up your holiday shopping with lots of items that are right here and ready to go.”
As the evening winds down, shoppers can wrap their gifts for free at self-serve wrapping stations inside 109 N. Washington St., the former Treasures, where stocking stuffers and last-minute gift items can also be had.
Kuiper suggested the ladies (“of course, men are welcome, too”) begin their night out at Roma’s or Sideline on the south end of downtown for snacks or dinner. Next, they can fill a social district-designated plastic cup with wine and mosey north on Washington.
Many stores are staying open late on Friday. Pop-up shops will appear, including Rollin’ Blooms, a floral store in a truck. A second pop-up, at Books & Beans, 108 N. Washington inside the Wesener building, will offer a barista, books and baked goods.
A third pop-up will be located in the adjacent retail space inside the Wesener building, with farmers market vendors selling, in boutique style, women’s clothing and health products as live music plays.
Need a wine fill-up or more food? Kuiper suggested hitting Niche and Lula’s, both conveniently located on Washington, before continuing shopping at downtown stores, where clothing, plants, gift certificates and other gifts are available.
“Shoppers will find unique pieces,” Kuiper said, “everything from interesting magnets to organic cleaning supplies.”
On Saturday, the shopping continues, along with free horse-drawn carriage rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Washington and Exchange streets.
Starting at 1 p.m., Santa will be on hand at Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates, in the store’s new location at 112 W. Main St., a much larger space four doors down from the former location.
“We’re so excited we have to space to host Santa,” Murtle’s owner Melissa Wheeler said.
More attractions are getting lined up as the countdown to Friday continues. Kuiper said people can check the Downtown Owosso page on Facebook for the latest.
For details, call Kuiper at (989) 277-1705 or email her at beth.kuiper@ci.owosso.mi.us.
