Should you consolidate your IRAs?

Do you own multiple IRAs at various institutions? Over the years, many investors make annual IRA contributions or complete qualified plan rollovers to different accounts at numerous financial institutions and now find it costly and confusing to keep track of all the accounts.

Or, do you have inherited IRAs held at multiple institutions with limited investment opportunities? If so, consolidation may be the answer to help ease IRA management and to take advantage of the benefits offered at Stifel.

