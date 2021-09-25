Building to come down

OWOSSO — City officials plan to condemn and demolish a building on Elm Street whose roof partially collapsed Monday after receiving an engineer’s report Thursday.
Until the demolition, Elm Street from Clinton Street south to Woodard Station will continue to be closed, the Owosso city manager said Friday.
The roof collapse Monday brought out police and firefighters and prompted an evaluation of the structure by a third-party engineer. The report states the collapse would not have occurred if the building had been properly maintained and water had not been allowed to get inside.
“The report says that the structure has suffered neglect of maintenance for an extended period of time,” Henne said in an email. “Water has been able to infiltrate the structure and caused rot in the wood members that eventually caused the latest collapse.
“The structure has several areas of concern present,” he continued. “The building wall along Elm Street is very dangerous. The best approach will be to condemn the structure and schedule it for demolition. The city has begun contacting industrial demolition companies to provide cost estimates to do just that.”
The building formerly was owned by Valley Lumber, which is located across the street. The company had used a portion of the site for storing material and a section of the building for vehicle maintenance.
The company sold the building, which is currently owned by Guerra Enterprise, formed in June 2020. The corporate owner, Kim Guerra, of Owosso, is currently serving a prison sentence for enticing a 13-year-old girl to share sexually suggestive photos with her and then posting them on Facebook.
Guerra, 20, who was sentenced earlier this year, will be imprisoned at least until 2023.
Earlier this week Henne said the current and prior owners of the building have been cited for violations multiple times.
“The owner had considered demolition but never went through with it,” Henne said earlier. “She received a letter from the city attorney in 2020 regarding these violations not being corrected. Previous owners were also cited for similar violations.”
