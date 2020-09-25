OWOSSO — Success Group Mortgage and Servicing, originators and servicers of mortgages and land contracts, recently opened a location at 113 W. Exchange St. with the recent hire of Annie Ludington.
“Partnering with a talent like Annie is such a huge win for our company and our community. Her first-hand experience investing in real estate will pay big dividends for our clients as she helps navigate them through the mortgage process” said Jim Woodworth, CEO of SGMS.
After graduating from Owosso High School, Ludington majored in finance and international business at Central Michigan University.
SGMS is a home financing company headquartered in Taylor that is focused on traditional mortgage financing and land contracts.
SGMS can be reached at (888) 470-2809 or online at successgroupmortgage.com.
