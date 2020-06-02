Owosso council approves reopening plan

OWOSSO — Owosso City Hall and the Public Safety Department will reopen June 8 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order Monday.
During a virtual meeting, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved a reopening plan that includes continuing social distancing measures to help employees and residents stay safe from COVID-19 while inside city buildings.
The governor’s announcement “threw us for a loop,” City Manager Nathan Henne said. “We’ve been operating under the assumption that we would reopen June 15. It’s still a good plan, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t bring the staff back to work on Monday (June 8).”
Whitmer announced Monday that Michiganders are immediately allowed to travel anywhere in the state and can gather outdoors in groups of up to 100 people, provided they remain 6 feet apart from one another. Retail stores across the state can open for in-person customers Thursday but must adhere to new capacity limits and safety protocols.
And beginning Monday, all Michigan restaurant dining rooms and bars can reopen at half capacity.
Henne said he wanted to keep the personal protective measures in the plan to reopen city hall and the police building, including requiring employees to wear face masks in common areas.
“I like the masks in common places,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said. “We have a lot of seniors and a lot of underlying conditions like diabetes in this community. We are a high-risk community, if the virus becomes widespread. Myself, I think (the masks) are necessary.”
Henne noted the plan is employee-based but said he would encourage residents to sport face masks while visiting city hall.
In the plan’s Phase 1, city employees will be encouraged to telework and return to work in stages.
They must wear masks not only in common areas, but when and entering and leaving a city building. Non-essential business travel will be limited. Residents will be allowed inside by appointment only. Utility and other payments will continue to be accepted by the drop box in the city hall parking lot, online or over the phone.
Only if there is no rebound in infections will the city move to Phase 2, in which non-essential business travel can resume. Employees will continue to telework when possible and, when in a city building, practice social distancing and mask-wearing. The only door open to city hall will be in the basement.
If the virus remains under control, Phase 3 allows resumption of unrestricted staffing on-site. Employees who are vulnerable to infection (e.g., because of age or pre-existing condition) will still practice social distancing. All city hall doors will be open.
During the reopening process, employees will be required to undergo a temperature check and answer a short questionnaire every time they enter city hall. The questions are confidential. Temperature checks will be conducted with a non-contact thermometer located in each of the city’s facilities, including the water and sewer plants, and department of public works building.
Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or above will be sent home and asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Employees with symptoms will be asked to go to Memorial Healthcare for testing. Sick employees will be encouraged to stay home until they are well.
Work shifts will be staggered in order to minimize contact among co-workers. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located at entrances with signs urging the public to use them. Extensive daily cleaning of city hall and the public safety building, and weekly deep cleanings of public safety vehicles will continue, Henne said.
Precautions will be taken even after public city buildings are completely reopened. Renovations, which have been completed, include a glass partition at the front desk inside city hall, and the building and engineering offices, and council chambers have been rearranged to conform to social distancing rules.
The city has installed protective barriers at the front desk, created a walk-up window for the engineering office so people don’t have to crowd into the office, and reconfigured the building office to adhere to social distancing, Henne previously said.
Henne said the reopening plan could also be useful this fall if the coronavirus spikes. Currently, Region 5 on the state’s COVID-19 map — which includes Shiawassee County — has recorded a steady decrease in COVID-19 infections over the past few weeks.
“I think we’re in a good position to open Monday (June 8),” Henne said. “I think we’re ready.”
