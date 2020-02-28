Owosso firm announces employee of the year

OWOSSO TWP. — National Composites, 401 S. Delaney Road, recently announced Sherry Lynn as its 2019 Employee of the Year.
Lynn joined National Composite a little over a year ago and has been cross-trained in a variety of departments, making her a valuable asset to the team, the company said in a press release.
“Sherry enjoys the positive attitude and hi-fives from her coworkers, the fact everyone knows her name including office staff and management and the feeling that she is appreciated. When Sherry is not working, she enjoys outdoor activities like biking and swimming but also loves pj’s, blankets and the couch,” the press release said.
