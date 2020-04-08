Lending a hand

OWOSSO — With many local businesses struggling to survive during the state’s coronavirus “stay home” order, Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority is using a pile of money it’s been holding onto for many years to help.
During Monday’s “virtual” Owosso City Council meeting, council members approved expanding the Owosso Main Street/DDA Revolving Fund Loan program to include emergency response loans. Members then approved emergency loans totaling $51,800 to 11 local business applicants.
“As a result (of the pandemic), many businesses have seen a dramatic loss of sales and have had to shut down,” OMS/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams said in a March 30 memo to council. “OMS/DDA’s creation of these emergency loans will temporarily lift some of the financial burden from the businesses as they try to navigate these uncertain times.”
The businesses receiving emergency loans are:
n Gilberts Hardware and Appliance, 113 W. Main St. ($5,000)
n 10 Computer Repair and More, 203 W. Main St. ($5,000)
n Ashleigh’s Dance Shack, 206B W. Main St. ($5,000)
n SAW Investors, 216 W. Main St. ($5,000)
n O. Marie’s Frozen Yogurt, 218 W. Main St. ($5,000)
n MA Hanna Corp of Michigan, 220 W. Main St. ($5,000)
n Foster Coffee Company, 115 S. Washington St. ($5,000)
n Norm Henry Shoes, 117-119 S. Washington St. ($5,000)
n Capitol Bowl, 219 S. Washington St. ($5,000)
n Woodworth Commercial, 120 W. Exchange St. ($5,000)
n J’s Tux and Bridal Boutique, 113 E. Main St. ($1,800)
Council member Nick Pidek, who owns Foster Coffee, abstained on both council votes pertaining to the emergency loan funds, on the advice of City Attorney Scott Gould.
Under the new emergency loan rule, the funds will be issued in six-month terms, and carry zero percent interest if paid back within 12 months. Interest of 3 percent starts after 12 months. Loan amounts are up to $5,000 but applications for larger amounts can be reviewed.
Eligible loan purposes include rent, utilities, payroll and site restoration. In addition, during the emergency payments for existing revolving city loans can be deferred for up to six months.
During Monday’s meeting, Adams said Owosso Main Street/DDA members proposed expanding the city’s revolving-loan fund prior to the federal stimulus package recently approved by the U.S. Congress, which includes a payroll protection program.
However, he said, the city’s loans can assist small local businesses that don’t want to “jump through federal hoops” for cash.
“This is a way to add to the tool kit, though it will have to be broader in the future,” Adams said. “(The city’s emergency loans) can fit the needs of some of our small businesses. It can give them a one- or two-month kick, and then (when the crisis is lifted) they can move on.”
City Manager Nathan Henne said funding for the emergency loans originally came to the city from the federal government, through the state of Michigan’s economic development agency, in the 1980s. The funds helped Owosso create a Downtown Development Authority.
Henne said the city has used some leftover funds over the years to assist property owners in cleaning up brownfields.
“But most of (the money) has sat unused for a long time,” he said.
“This is a great use of the funds right now,” council member Janae Fear said.
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, outlined Monday various funding options for businesses available at the state and federal levels. He called the federal payroll protection option the “signature program” for struggling businesses.
Council member Lori Bailey praised Horvath for his nonstop efforts to get out the word about the availability of financial assistance to businesses.
“(Justin) has been on the phone and the internet and every which way trying to support local businesses,” Bailey said.
For details on the city’s revolving loan programs for businesses, call (989) 494-3344.
