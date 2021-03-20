SRI announces donation from rail company

OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) Friday announced it has received a $2,000 donation from Canadian National Railway Company (CN).
“I am very excited for SRI to have been chosen to receive this donation from CN!” said Aaron Farmer, SRI’s mechanical manager in a press release posted online. “This will allow the continuation of repairs to three of our coaches and will be a significant and important job for our volunteers to better learn the inner workings of our passenger car fleet.”
The SRI said the main use for the funding will be to help restore the organization’s former Pennsylvania Railroad coach No. 147, and former Canadian National Railway coaches No. 5447 and 5646.
The No. 147 coach became available for purchase by the SRI after a long-term lease in 2017. The 1950s-era, Budd-built car will receive window refurbishment and seal replacement. The work will include replacement of two windows that suffered damage during the 2019 operating season.
Cars 5447 and 5646 were built between 1952 and 1953 for the Canadian National Railway for their premier passenger trains.
SRI purchased 5646 in 2005 and 5447 in 2019. The coaches will receive a renewal of their brake valves so they can be utilized on excursions.
