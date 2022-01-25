CHESANING — The former Burger King building at 1310 Brady Road, which has sat vacant for three years on the village’s west side, is about to get completely renovated to make way for a gas station, convenience store and restaurant.
The building’s new owner, Sky Rony Butrus of St. Charles, is planning to open a Sunoco gas station and convenience store, and a drive-thru/takeout restaurant, Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Butrus owns four other gas station complexes in mid-Michigan.
“I go through Chesaning a lot and it’s just a nice building — too nice to stay empty,” said Butrus, who expects to close on the property sale Friday.
The gas station will be the second within the village limits; Marathon Gas is the other on the east end of town, 300 E. Broad Street. BP and Admiral Petroleum have stations near the intersection of M-57 and M-52 in Chesaning Township, about 2 miles from the village.
The structure is 3,314 square feet and sits on 4.55 acres. Butrus said he hopes to break ground “probably right away” and open by Labor Day.
The construction phase will include changes both to the interior and exterior of the building.
“We’re changing the structure somewhat to suit what we’re doing,” he said.
Butrus said the Sunoco gas station will feature five types of fuel: Off-road and regular diesel; REC fuel, for small engines such as lawn mowers that sit unused over the winter; and regular and premium gas.
The Sunoco will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Krispy Krunchy Chicken will be open during the same hours, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, he said.
“The food is really good,” Butrus said.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken was developed in Louisiana and is known for its Cajun flavor. The company has over 2,600 retail locations across 47 states.
“Our chicken is always freshly made, perfectly Cajun,” the website states. “We infuse each chicken breast, thigh, wing, and tender with our secret proprietary marinade. Then, we fry each piece to perfection. And what meal would be complete without sides? That’s why we’ve created our signature sides and scrumptious honey butter biscuits that taste so good your customers will be craving more after their first bite.”
Although the restaurant will be primarily drive-thru and takeout, Butrus said during the summer he expects to set up dining tables outdoors because there’s plenty of room for them.
In addition, the site has a large parking lot, Butrus said, “so people with campers can easily park there while they get their food, gas and snacks. We’re looking forward to having a nice, clean convenience store,” stocked with the typical offerings.
The property has been listed for sale for the past year, with an asking price of $300,000. Butrus paid less than that amount, but declined to say how much.
The listing agent for the property, Samantha Rojas from RE/MAX TriCounty, said the annual property taxes are $16,000, making finding a buyer challenging.
Rojas said some area residents on social media have expressed dismay that the building has been empty for so long, calling it an eyesore.
Some social media users have said they’d like to see a fast-food restaurant other than Burger King occupy the spot — and not another of the village’s several marijuana-related businesses, Rojas said.
Stephanie Newton, executive director of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce, said her organization is excited to see a new business fill the vacant building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.