OWOSSO TWP. — A former motel near the intersection of Delaney Road and M-52 has been sold, and the new owners are planning to remodel the building and use the property for a used car dealership.
The motel has been vacant for nearly a decade, officials said this week. The former owners lived in the one-time motel until about 2010.
The sale of the building closed last week, according to Owosso Township Building Inspector & Zoning Administrator Bob Delaney.
“The old owners who had it for years and years finally sold it off to someone,” Delaney said Monday.
He said the new owners still have to get a site plan approved by the township, which is on the township planning commission’s March 12 agenda.
Ted Underwood and his son are the new owners, and have already begun work on the building.
“They put a new roof on it. The outside of the building wasn’t in too bad of shape but the inside will need a lot of work. More than anything else, it’s just going to be taking the debris out from inside it. They are going to tear out all the partitions and are completely redoing the inside of the building. They are going to do a lot of work to it,” Delaney said.
Underwood confirmed Monday he and his son are the owners and are planning to open a car dealership. He said the two are familiar with the auto sales because his father was in the business.
He said in addition to the new roof, work has begun on the interior. Underwood said he would like to have the work completed sometime this spring.
