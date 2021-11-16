CALEDONIA TWP. — McAlister’s Deli, 1441 E. Main St., opened to the public Monday morning, and residents were ready.
McAlister’s area manager Jason Salisbury said Monday the restaurant may be new to the community, but he wants customers to know the restaurant wants to become a staple for people in the area.
“We are a very community-based restaurant,” Salisbury said. “We are very involved with our community. We have a community table, a community wall. It tells a lot about what McAlister’s is and what we’re here for. All of our employees come from the community. We’re very happy to be here and be part of Owosso. We’ve heard nothing but good things since we started building. We’re very excited to be here.”
McAlister’s is located at the former Ponderosa location, which was demolished in April and May. Ponderosa closed suddenly in March 2019.
The chain has other locations in Michigan, including Flint Township and Adrian, in addition to the Owosso location.
A McAlister’s Deli is located at the Eastwood Towne Center off Lake Lansing Road on the north side of Lansing. Another is in Wyoming near Grand Rapids.
The restaurant chain offers a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads, as well as soft drinks and tea, and desserts such as cookies.
