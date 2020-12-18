The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — People who patronize local businesses can double their purchase power until the end of the year, thanks to Consumers Energy and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber Thursday announced Consumers is matching ShiaCash purchases through Dec. 31, up to $15,000.
“To assist in this challenging time, Consumers Energy is helping our community members stretch their dollars while also supporting small businesses and their employees in Michigan,” the company said in a press release. “Consumers is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards/certificates purchased through local chambers of commerce and downtown organizations. The’Our Town’ promotion will double the amount shoppers can spend in downtowns across 56 communities.”
ShiaCash is a community currency program, the Chamber explained. People may purchase ShiaCash through an online portal with local branding. The “cash” may only be used at participating merchants.
“Our area’s large employers spend 2 to 3 percent of their payroll on holiday gifts, sales incentives and employee recognition,” the Chamber noted. “Our goal is to make ShiaCash a reward that our large employers will use instead of national brand gift cards that have no benefit to our members or community.”
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Owosso Main Street and the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to offer ShiaCash.
To purchase ShiaCash, visit shiawasseechamber.org/purchase-shiacash.html.
Local business owners can set up an account to take part in the program by visiting app.conpoto.com/callbacks/merchant_portal/signup.php and using the invitation code, “Shiawassee.”
For businesses that take part, there are no upfront costs or special software/credit card machines to purchase, the Chamber said. The program will pay 92 percent face value of the currency to the business. The other 8 percent goes to administrative costs and customer credit card processing fees through Stripe. The Chamber will send payment every two weeks for the redeemed certificates.
For more information, email If you have any questions, Sue Kadlek at skadlek@ shiawasseechamber.org.
