Owosso gift shop changes hands, but not inventory

By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Downtown gift shop Apple Tree Lane has undergone a change in ownership, but customers can still expect to see a wide variety of Michigan-made products and enjoy the same sweet treats this holiday season.
Owosso native Tori Hall took over the business at 207 N. Washington St. in October, taking the reins from longtime owner Susan Treen. Hall briefly worked alongside Treen at the gift shop from July 2020 to February this year, so when word spread that Treen had sold the building — leaving the future of the shop in doubt — Hall was eager to carry the torch.
“I just wanted to make sure everybody had a great Christmas and this was still here for everyone to enjoy,” Hall said Tuesday. “It came out of nowhere but I was like, why not? Let’s go for it.”
Apple Tree Lane began as The Bake Shop in 2006, selling a variety of baked goods. Over time, Treen expanded to selling handmade treats and Michigan-made products as well, staples Hall strives to maintain as she makes the business her own.
Popular items such as Treen’s Wooden Crate Popcorn, candles from Kalamazoo Candle Company and soaps from Canton-based Cellar Door Bath Supply Co. will continue to be offered at the shop, along with some handmade favorites: double-dipped pretzels, s’mores pops and hot cocoa bombs.
Moving forward, Hall says she’ll continue to place an emphasis on offering a wide-variety of Michigan-made products. She’s often inspired by the stories of local entrepreneurs, and feels it’s important to “be a neighbor” in a world full of online retail sales and big box stores.
“I know we have Walmart and Meijer and stuff but that is why I wanted to be part of this,” Hall said, “to continue to support these small businesses and have a place where people knew they could get quality items, support families, be part of essentially something bigger than just retail from China.”
Hall says she’s not just ordering “whatever sounds good” for the shop — there’s meaning behind every single item. Wisconsin-based Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, for example, donates a portion of the proceeds from its coffee sales to veterans groups. Hall plans to have the coffee available in-store, and she’s open to more suggestions for new products at the shop.
“We definitely want to offer things that people want to see,” she said.
Born and raised in Owosso, Hall worked at Hankerd’s Sportswear for a decade before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. After briefly drawing unemployment, Hall began working part-time for Treen at Apple Tree Lane for about seven months before accepting a full-time position with Clinton Transit in St. Johns this spring.
When Treen subsequently sold the building this summer, Hall heard rumblings that the new owner was looking for someone to run the business on the main floor. She jumped at the opportunity, and while balancing the shop with a full-time job has proven to be quite an undertaking, Hall is committed to making a difference in her community.
I’ve always, since I was young, wanted to have some kind of impact in the community, I wanted to be part of my community and do some good,” she said. “As we get this going, things settle down a little bit more, I’d like to be more involved and do some kind of fundraisers or donations to certain groups in the community when I’m able to.”
Apple Tree Lane is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (989) 729-2253 or visit facebook.com/shopappletreelane.
