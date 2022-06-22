Crest Marine dishes out new pontoon to raffle winner

OWOSSO — The winner of the 5th annual pontoon raffle sponsored by Crest Marine for the Owosso Career and Technical Education programs came to collect Tuesday.
“I’ve been driving by here for 27 years and now I’m a pontoon owner,” joked Jeff Cords, the winner of this year’s raffle. He has purchased several tickets in the past.
Crest Marine, a pontoon boat manufacturer in Owosso, sponsors the raffle by donating the boat. This year’s prize was a 2022 Crest Classic LX equipped with a 60-horsepower Mercury Engine and trailer. The package value is $48,000.
Cords said he is going to name the boat after a friend whose funeral he attended the same day he won the raffle.
“I named it ‘The Dominator’ and I’m going to put ‘The Dom’ on the front of the boat,” Cords said. “He was a card player and retired from General Motors, so I think I won this because of him.”
This year, Owosso Public Schools sold 469 tickets out of the 500 that were available. Tickets sold for $100.
Owosso Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said because Crest Marine allows them to keep the proceeds from the raffle, they have the funding for program supplies and material, and they can provide opportunities to students who otherwise could not afford.
The funds raised will go towards the following CTE programs: agriscience, business, carpentry, culinary, engineering and woods.
CTE Director and Engineering Instructor for Owosso High School Carrie Warning said in an email the money also helps support students and staff with career, technology and skills organizations like FFA, BPA, SkillsUSA and MITES.
This year, three students attended national conferences — two in Georgia and one in Texas. Warning said the three students learned leadership skills, networked with students from all over the USA and competed in their respective fields.
Tuttle said they have many students from their CTE programs who graduate from high school and further pursue skilled programs, some of which directly apply to what companies like Crest Marine do.
The raffle started years ago when Crest Marine reached out to the school, wanting to contribute in some way in support of the CTE programs.
“It’s been a wonderful partnership with Crest Marine,” Tuttle said. “We are incredibly grateful to them.”
Assistant Superintendent Stephen Brooks said they also use the proceeds to fund CTE-related field trips and competitions. For example, students involved in woodworking can take their final projects and enter them in state and national competitions.
Brooks and Tuttle stressed the importance of providing a variety of skilled trade opportunities.
“We teach to all learners in our school system,” Brooks said.
