OWOSSO — The city council has approved a third round of emergency loans to local businesses financially squeezed by the statewide “stay safe, stay home” order.
During Monday’s virtual Owosso City Council meeting, members OK’d a consent agenda that included awarding revolving loans of $5,000 each to: We Print Everything, 215 N. Ball St.; Adaptive Technology Solutions, 215 N. Water St., Suite 101; and JE Blanchett, 216 W. Main St.
Emergency revolving loans were adopted by council in March, after the coronavirus outbreak and shutdown of nonessential businesses, on the recommendation of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority (OMS/DDA), which selects loan recipients and administer disbursement of the funds
“As a result (the virus outbreak), many businesses have seen a dramatic loss of sales and have had to shut down,” OMS/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams said in a memo to council.
“OMS/DDA’s creation of these emergency loans will temporarily lift some of the financial burden from the businesses within the city as they try to navigate these uncertain times.”
Under the emergency loan rule, the funds will carry zero percent interest if paid back within 12 months. Interest of 3 percent starts after 12 months. Loan amounts are up to $5,000 but applications for larger amounts can be reviewed.
Eligible loan purposes include rent, utilities, payroll and site restoration. In addition, during the emergency payments for existing revolving city loans can be deferred for up to six months.
Council members during a regular meeting April 6 approved a first round of emergency revolving fund loans and grants, totaling $51,800, to 11 different businesses.
On April 20, council members OK’d an additional $35,000 in emergency revolving fund loans to seven local businesses.
For details on the city’s revolving loan programs for businesses, call (989) 494-3344.
