CORUNNA — A rezoning request to accommodate a mini-storage development in Perry Township was granted Thursday by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, despite widespread opposition from township officials and area residents.
By a 7-0 vote, the board approved rezoning 5 acres of agricultural/residential land at the corner of M-52 and Winegar Road to B-3, or commercial zoning, giving John and Matthew Slocum the go-ahead to construct a mini-storage facility.
The rezoning request was initially filed in Perry Township, whose board voted 4-0 against it after receiving a negative recommendation from its planning commission.
The county planning commission, meanwhile, voted 5-2 to recommend the rezoning to the board of commissioners, which ultimately made the final decision because Perry Township land use planning is handled at the county level.
Beth Andrus, a member of Perry Township’s planning commission, spoke against the rezoning during public comment Thursday, informing commissioners the rezoning would constitute spot zoning in the township.
“We have several areas in our township along Lansing Road, M-52 and I-69 that allow for commercial development. This is a half mile north of that — all of that area is agricultural/residential and this would be the only commercial business in the area,” Andrus said. “If you’re going to abide by the rules, if you’re going to honor all of the work that goes into these master plans, you should vote against this proposal.”
Commissioner Dan McMaster, who serves on the county planning commission, disagreed.
“This is not spot zoning because it is within a half mile, a mile of a commercial district,” McMaster said. “I understand the (township’s) master plans, but we’re also redoing the county master plan, as I discussed (Wednesday), and this area will be zoned for commercial, most definitely, within four to five months.”
McMaster added that for those who want to call it spot zoning, the move is better in this location — along a state trunkline — than elsewhere.
“Sometimes (spot zoning is) necessary,” McMaster said. “We’ve done it, it works and it’s important for economic development. Everything we’ve done when you look at zoning, has been on state trunklines,” including M-52, M-21, M-71 and M-13.
Another concern raised by area residents was the potential for an adult entertainment business at the site, since B-3 zoning allows that land use.
“What value is this going to have on my home, say if the Slocums within six months of being approved for this then sell it to someone who puts up a pornography business or whatever, which can be done within the county?” Jill Schuppler, who recently purchased and moved into a home along Winegar Road, asked during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “I’m coming to you and I’m saying please, think this through.”
County Planner Peter Preston explained Monday, and County Coordinator Brian Boggs reiterated Wednesday, that while the applicants are requesting the land be rezoned B-3, the request is not a straight rezoning.
“The only way a mini-storage can go in is if the property is rezoned to B-3, but (the applicant is) also limiting the uses that can go in there,” Preston said Monday. “As a conditional rezoning offered up by the applicant they’re excluding billboards, social entertainment activities, adult entertainment and food services, so they’ve restricted those uses from the blueprint.”
“The zoning is what the county sets it to be, so if you set it to this particular zoning with these particular conditions, it will stay until such time as the board changes it or rezones it,” Boggs said Wednesday. “If you set it as that (particular zoning), that’s how it will stay.”
