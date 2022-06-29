Weekend thefts the latest setback for SATA in ’22

OWOSSO — For the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency, 2022 hasn’t exactly been a great year.
SATA announced a “temporary suspension” of its services Sunday after catalytic converters were stolen off its buses over the weekend.
“We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience,” SATA said in a statement on its website.
SATA declined to comment on the matter further when contacted Tuesday and gave no timetable for its return.
This isn’t the first instance of SATA having to halt its services this year — or even in the past three months. A fire that hospitalized one man and destroyed the maintenance side of the SATA building on March 28 resulted in a shutdown for about a week.
For Marjorie Sutliff, 80, the closure has forced her to drive her stepdaughter, Eydie, to work. Eydie, 63, has special needs and relies on SATA busing to get to work at McDonalds.
“She has no ride, so I have to take her to work every day, which is four days a week,” Sutliff said.
Sutliff said SATA shutdowns affect her daughter beyond the changing of physical arrangements.
“She likes to be on the bus and the independence it provides,” Sutliff said. “She misses her bus drivers that she’s made friendships with and her friends on the bus.”
Sutliff said she doesn’t expect the situation to be resolved for several weeks.
Cynthia Mayhew, executive director of Shiawassee Council on Aging, said the center has a handful of regular members who are affected by the shutdown.
“We haven’t had any seniors that normally take the bus come here to get meals and (partake) in social activities,” Mayhew said. “It’s socially isolating for them, and they’re missing out on nutritious meals. Getting them out to our center is an issue when (SATA) doesn’t run.”
Mayhew said the shutdown also affects seniors who rely on the transportation to get to grocery stores.
Per SATA’s website, the thefts are under investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department.
“Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (989) 743-2297, or our dispatch office at (989) 729-2687. Any involvement from the community with solving this crime would be greatly appreciated.”
