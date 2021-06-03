PERRY — Family Dollar Stores this past week announced that its Perry store is becoming a combination location with Dollar Tree.
The 10,000-square-foot store, 2774 W. Lansing Road, will offer an assortment of products, opening as a combo location June 11.
The Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home decor.
With more than 4,000 items for $1 each, there will be a variety of new items weekly in the Dollar Tree section of the store, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and more.
“Small towns have historically had very limited retail options and shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s investor and media relations manager. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products and exciting $1 deals.”
The combo stores typically employ six to 10 people.
Dollar Tree operated 15,685 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Jan. 30. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.
According to the company, more than 50 combo stores are already open and more than 3,000 are planned.
“Building on the success of both brands, we have created a new format for populations of 3,000 to 4,000,” the company website notes.
Family Dollar also operates stores in Chesaning, Laingsburg and Durand. The company did not state whether any of those will convert to combination locations.
Dollar Tree operates its lone area store at 1633 E. M-21 in Caledonia Township.
