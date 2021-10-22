Seeds planted long ago still growing

LENNON — Despite very different personalities, four generations of Aldermans have worked together to make the farm equipment supply company grow and thrive for 75 years.
There’s the family patriarch and company founder, the late Gerald “Jerry” Alderman, whose generosity was appreciated by his farmer customers if not always by his wife, co-founder Dorothy Alderman, who kept a close eye on the books.
Of the couple’s four boys, it was former educator Wade Alderman who took over the family business, becoming so revered for his outstanding service to customers that to this day some of them refuse to deal with anyone else, even though Alderman, 80, retired years ago.
The education and work experience of Wade’s son, Tim Alderman, 54, brought so much marketing magic to Alderman’s, business has doubled since 2002.
Finally, there’s 25-year-old Kelvin Alderman, Tim’s son, a London School of Economics graduate whose financial sensibilities put family members in mind of his great-grandmother, Dorothy “Alderman.
“Seventy-five years, I think that’s a very big deal. That’s a long time,” Wade Alderman said. “I think it’s kind of cool that Tim and Kelvin are here and wanted to be here: That’s really special. Each of us has a different personality, but somehow we make it work.”
It all started in the fall of 1946, right around hunting season, when Jerry and Dorothy Alderman, and Jerry’s brother Wayne Alderman founded Jerry’s Garage, a gas and auto repair shop on M-13 just south of downtown Lennon and two doors down from the current 36,000-square-foot facility.
Jerry Alderman had happily worked for a local International Harvester dealer until the boss’s son came home from World War II and the two clashed, prompting Alderman to start his own business.
However, competition from a local Shell station soon forced him to shift gears. Alderman purchased a Minneapolis-Moline tractor and implement franchise and began selling tractors, corn pickers, disk harrows, combines and Moline Uni-Harvesters.
“A lot of our customers were General Motors employees who worked hobby farms on the weekends,” Tim Alderman said. “That’s how our company came about.”
During the 1950s, there were enough hobbyists and full-time farmers in the area to support four farm equipment dealers in Lennon. Only Alderman’s has survived the changes that came later, including a drastic decrease in active farmers.
Today, the company sells a lot of riding lawn mowers and other non-farm equipment to customers across Michigan for their large yards and elaborate gardens.
“We’ve had to shift and diversify,” Tim Alderman said. “And we’re lucky that the brands Jerry chose (over the years) have all seemed to do very well.”
Current brands include Case, Echo, Kinze Planters, Shindaiwa and Kubota Equipment, the latter of which proved so popular that in 2015 Alderman’s opened a separate Kubota store at 4055 S. Sheridan Road, a half-mile south of the main facility, 1380 S. M-13.
The original Jerry’s Garage building has been expanded and remodeled over the years, and now houses a manufacturing company. In 1990, when Alderman’s finally moved out of the garage and into much larger quarters designed by the family, Wade Alderman was firmly in charge, having bought out his father’s interest in 1967.
Before that, with his bachelor’s degree in education from Michigan State University, Alderman taught shop classes at a high school for four years. But — like his son and grandson, who also tried their hand at other lines of work — he came back to the family business.
During the late ’80s, other area farm equipment dealerships began closing one by one. Tim Alderman recalled New Lothrop Hardware shuttering because its three owners retired.
“Our business doubled,” he said. “That was a pivotal moment.”
Dorothy Alderman passed away in 1999; Jerry Alderman died in 2002. Wade Alderman officially retired from the company in 2013, but it didn’t really take.
“I’m here every day,” he said. “I do problem-solving, I do a little of everything.”
“He encourages us, he cheerleads us,” Tim Alderman said of his father, whom he described as his mentor. “He loves to sell lawn mowers and he can sell like no other, hundreds and hundreds of lawn mowers.”
After his father “retired,” Tim Alderman took the reins with his wife, former Byron schools superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman, who serves as vice president.
Previously, Tim Alderman had studied marketing and advertising at Central Michigan University, working in the automotive industry in metro Detroit for several years. But it just wasn’t for him, he said.
A turning point came one day when he was taken to task for cleaning off the top of his desk, in violation of union rules.
“I wanted to be in charge of my own destiny,” Tim Alderman said.
Having worked at Alderman’s part-time since age 14, Kelvin Alderman said that while in college he was determined not to end up at the family business. A few years of toiling as a mortgage banker and business analyst following school changed his mind.
“I didn’t want to work in the corporate cubicle world,” he said. “I missed working in a small town and interacting with customers. I get my customer service from my grandpa and how to reach customers from my dad, and (with my finance skills) we manage to pay our employees what they’re worth.”
Alderman’s employees tend to stick around. Several have racked up 20, 30 — even 40 years on the job. More than a few have encouraged family members to join the staff, testimony of a good working environment.
“I think it’s because we have a family atmosphere here,” Tim Alderman said. “We care for each other and we look after each other. Our employees, they get the credit.”
“We have a lot of fun, really,” Wade Alderman said.
The business has been catastrophe-free, except for a couple of thefts some years ago. Wade and Tim Alderman expressed gratitude to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police for apprehending the thieves and recovering the stolen goods on both occasions.
On Nov. 12, a Friday, Alderman’s will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a luncheon and cake for employees, opting against a larger gathering because of COVID-19. Each employee will receive a special Alderman’s 75th anniversary jacket.
Wade Alderman said he is “ecstatic” Alderman’s will continue to be a family-owned business for the foreseeable future.
“We’re so lucky,” he said. “Very lucky.”
