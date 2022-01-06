OWOSSO — After residents voiced objections, Owosso City Council members declined Monday to rezone land on Chipman Street — eyed for an indoor marijuana grow facility — to industrial zoning.
But there’s another plan for an $8 million indoor pot cultivation complex in the city that doesn’t need the council’s OK but only site plan approval, which the Owosso Planning Commission gave last month.
With state licensing pre-approvals in hand, it’s full steam ahead for the grow facility, being developed by Owosso-based Allstar Growers at 1410/1420 Hathaway Drive, part of the former Owosso Sugar Company and surrounding land.
The 1.51 acres are already zoned industrial, a designation that permits a marijuana cultivation facility. The land, bounded by Hathaway Drive and railroad tracks, is near the Cargill plant.
Haines said he’s aiming to use three buildings for the operation, including two existing ones: a smaller structure that will be a processing, sorting and shipping center and the three-story section of the old sugar factory, which he plans to renovate, replacing all of the boarded-up windows, some with stained glass, and use as a cultivation center for recreational marijuana.
“The bones of the old sugar factory building are great but it needs new blood. We’re planning to give it the look of early-era industrial Detroit,” said Allstar Growers CEO Keith Haines, who lives in Fenton.
The ground is being prepared right now for a third building, a new 5,100-square-foot, metal-frame structure near the railroad tracks. The site plan — a drawing showing the physical elements of a development project — that was approved by the Planning Commission in December was for the new building, which will be be used to grow medical marijuana.
The six-story section of the old sugar plant, which abuts the three-story part but is not connected to it, is not owned by Allstar Growers.
Haines said he anticipates the first phase of the project will be completed by spring/early summer and the entire project finished within a couple of years.
During the Planning Commission meeting, Allstar representatives told city officials he plans to install a carbon filtration system to control odors. Concern about noxious, skunk-like odor emanating from a grow facility was one of the objections residents voiced regarding the now-nixed plan for a site on Chipman.
“The carbon filtration system is very effective — it’s used by grow facilities all over the country,” Haines said. “The odors go through the filter, and it only puts out fresh air.”
His said one of Allstar Growers’ goals is to reduce the complex’s carbon footprint as much as possible, including installing geothermal heating and cooling systems.
He said his marijuana grow/processing operation, to be called Dark Horse, will be the first in Michigan owned and operated by a disabled veteran — namely, himself. He served active duty in the U.S. Marines from 2000-04, and reserve duty from 2004-08.
He started out in the marijuana field as a caregiver, for his father who had liver cancer and his wife, who had multiple medical problems.
He said the benefits they received inspired him to think bigger and fight the stigma against marijuana.
“This is going to do a lot of great things for Owosso,” Haines said. “Over the next couple of years, we’re going to be hiring about 100 people. We’re restoring a building back to its historical value, and we’re big on community outreach, working with veterans programs.
“One thing that drew us here is that Owosso has such a great history. We’re looking forward to being a stepping stone to see the progressive side of Owosso move forward.”
Dark Horse will be the second grow facility in the city, with Oak Pharma Global Healing Solutions on South Street opening in June 2020.
In addition, the 1.37-acre property at 403 State St., is being marketed for sale as a potential marijuana grow plant. Featuring buildings totaling nearly 15,000 square feet, the asking price is $500,000.
The city’s marijuana ordinance provides for an unlimited number of licenses for pot cultivation facilities, subject to several restrictions, including zoning.
