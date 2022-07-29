New Chesaning coffee shop aims to brew up meeting spot for community

Co-owners,from left, Nick Hauman, Amanda Hauman, Julie O’Dell and Steve O’Dell stand in front of their business, Big Rock Coffee and Events, before going back to remodeling the inside.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

CHESANING — A new coffee shop called Big Rock Coffee and Events is scheduled to open sometime in January 2023.

Husband and wife co-owners Amanda and Nick Hauman grew up in Chesaning, but moved around a lot for their careers. They said they are looking forward to putting down roots and putting their capital back into the community they came from.

