New Chesaning coffee shop aims to brew up meeting spot for community

CHESANING — A new coffee shop called Big Rock Coffee and Events is scheduled to open sometime in January 2023.
Husband and wife co-owners Amanda and Nick Hauman grew up in Chesaning, but moved around a lot for their careers. They said they are looking forward to putting down roots and putting their capital back into the community they came from.
“We would not have opened a coffee shop anyplace else,” Amanda Hauman said.
The Haumans are co-owning the coffee shop with Nick’s mother, Julie O’Dell, and her husband, Steve O’Dell.
The business will not only serve high-quality coffee that they roast themselves, but will also host events and entertainment.
“We’re looking mostly to be a space utilized by our community,” Nick Hauman said.
People wanting to perform music, poetry or other forms of entertainment on the stage are welcome. There will also be a designated wall for local, visual artists to showcase and sell their work.
Amanda Hauman said some of the entertainment they’ve thought about are board game nights, trivia and karaoke. Community members will also be allowed to host events at the shop.
Other amenities include a conference room that people can reserve for business meetings and a play area for children.
Nick Hauman said they are hoping to do Saturday morning events with children so parents can come and have social time with each other.
The business is located at 226 W. Broad St. — a building that stood vacant for quite some time, as the previous owner was trying to sell the space rather than lease it, Julie and Steve O’Dell said.
The owners decided to split the building into two separate business spaces when they realized it was too big for just the coffee shop.
“It would feel cavernous rather than cozy and warm,” Nick Hauman said.
The other space, 1,200 square feet, will eventually be leased to another business.
The owners agreed that getting to know and invest in the community is one of the most exciting parts about starting their business, as well as getting to live out some of their dreams while staying close to family.
“I always wanted a commercial kitchen,” said Julie O’Dell. “I’ll be baking pies and cakes and bread — all the fun stuff — and because it’s a commercial kitchen, I won’t have the limitations.”
Nick and Amanda Hauman came up with the idea a few years ago when they lived in Chesaning; Nick was job hunting after being laid off due to budget cuts, and they were brainstorming “backup plans” for career paths.
“We realized there’s really no place to meet in Chesaning,” Amanda Hauman said. “You don’t always want to go to a restaurant and there wasn’t really any place for young people.”
They pitched the idea to Julie and Steve O’Dell, who had experience creating rental spaces in Chesaning and the surrounding areas.
Amanda Hauman said they were all excited about the idea of running a coffee shop in Chesaning, but then Nick got a job in Kansas, so she and Nick moved away to continue their careers. Nick Hauman is a sociology professor and Amanda is an education director at a community theater.
Amanda Hauman said they are both doing well in their careers, but COVID-19 was “eye-opening,” and they questioned why they were so far away from their family. They realized that if they continued on their current career track, they were “never going to get back to them.”
They pitched the coffee shop idea again to the O’Dell’s in March, who agreed and bought the building.
Since then, they have solidified design plans and started renovations.
Amanda and Nick have to return to Kansas to finish work responsibilities and sell their house, but they will move back to Chesaning in December. In the meantime, Julie and Steve O’Dell will continue to fix up the building in preparation for January 2023, when it is scheduled to open.
Besides being co-owners, the four will have their own niche within the shop. Amanda Hauman will be the general manager and is in charge of events and marketing. Nick Hauman will be the daily operations manager and the head roaster. Julie O’Dell will be the kitchen manager and head baker, while Steve O’Dell is the building and maintenance manager.
For any questions or interest in performing/sharing their talents with the community, visit bigrock.coffee or the Big Rock Coffee Facebook page.
