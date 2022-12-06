DURAND/VERNON TWP. — Project Tim, this is not.
Any hope that last Friday’s announcement may have been the long-awaited news of a steel plant that would bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to Shiawassee County vanished in the time it took to read the first couple of sentences.
While the news is not what some might have hoped for, neither is it insignificant: Shiawassee County received a $680,000 Community Development Bloc Grant (CDBG) intended to fund planning for future development of a parcel spanning portions of Vernon Township and the city of Durand. The parcel would reportedly be one of the state’s top sites for new business and job expansion.
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership CEO/President Justin Horvath remains optimistic about the area’s potential.
“That the state EDC is investing this level of money sends a very powerful message: The state supports this community and would like to see it developed,” he said.
“There are lots of questions about the development. This money will pay for the work to answer those questions, not only for businesses but also for the community. There is no quesation that a large-scale development will have an impact, and we have to understand the demands on infrastructure.”
Horvath said he’s confident there will be some type of forum or community session, and that results will be shared with the public.
“Identifying sites to make investment ready is paramount to the state’s ability to remain competitive in attracting new investment to Michigan,” Terri Fitzpatrick, EVP, Chief Real Estate & Global Attraction Officer, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), said in a press release. “We applaud Shiawassee’s commitment to taking the actions necessary to prepare land in Vernon Township and the City of Durand for future development.”
The targeted property is located immediately south of I-69, bounded by Lansing, Durand, Goodall and Brown roads. Its advantages include proximity to major highways and rail lines, as well as an eager local workforce for whom high-payng jobs would be transformational.
“There just aren’t many available sites this large in the state that also have the important assets we have here. As noted at a community meeting in April, it is already drawing interest from prospects, but we need more information to help answer questions and secure additional funding to prepare this property for future development,” Horvath said.
Specific due diligence funded through MEDC includes surveying, site planning, archaeological assessment, endangered species study, phase one environmental testing, rail and traffic studies, water and wastewater analysis, and wetland delineation. Work is expected to be completed by October 2023.
“There’s been plenty of speculation around this property over the years, and it’s important to get the word out. People should expect to see engineers and surveyors onsite throughout the next year, but it is to glean the information we need to attract potential buyers at some point in the future,” said Vernon Township business owner and SEDP Board Chair Bryan Marks.
A complete understanding of the property would also allow the community to best prepare for potential development while mitigating negative impacts on area property owners and the community at large. Economic development officials will provide progress reports to nearby property owners, Vernon Township and City of Durand governing boards, and the community at large, as information from the work becomes available.
“We’ve hosted a community meeting on this land and been providing updates to local government officials, and that’s going to carry on throughout this process,” added Marks. “The community has been included in this conversation and we will continue to take steps to keep them informed. We want their input on what comes next for this site, because it has the potential to be a big win for the area and all of Shiawassee County.”
