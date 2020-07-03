OWOSSO — The Argus-Press is altering its publishing schedule for the upcoming holiday weekend.
The newspaper will have a print edition both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but will not publish a Monday edition.
Publication of the daily print edition will resume Tuesday.
Breaking news will be posted to our website Monday ahead of Tuesday’s print edition.
