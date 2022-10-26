Health Care Costs in Retirement Wealth Planning

According to a recent AARP survey, only about one-third (36%) of older Americans have dedicated savings for future out-of-pocket health care costs, even though several studies have shown that these future costs can reach $250,000 or more for a married couple. Furthermore, the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that 60% of workers report they or their spouse have less than $25,000 saved for retirement.

As you plan for retirement, it can be easy to overlook these potential future costs, which can wind up derailing an otherwise carefully planned retirement. The good news, however, is that more and more information and resources are available regarding the potential pitfalls surrounding health care costs during retirement.

