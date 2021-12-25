Foster Coffee temporarily relocates following Tuesday fire

OWOSSO — Foster Coffee is back up and running — albeit in a new location — following a Tuesday morning fire at neighboring Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse.
The coffee shop, located just south of Lula’s at 115 S. Washington St., has moved temporarily to Fitness Coliseum on Water Street while its existing space is cleaned and aired out after the fire damaged the structure Tuesday morning. Lula’s and its northern neighbor American Speedy Printing, meanwhile, have been deemed a total loss.
“I think it’s a testament to the power of the community’s small businesses and how close we are,” Foster co-owner Nick Pidek said of the partnership with Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St. “On Tuesday, right after the fire, (Fitness Coliseum Owner) Brianna (Carroll) immediately reached out and offered us a space in Fitness Coliseum.”
Foster’s entire inventory of cups and other items had to be thrown away Tuesday due to health department requirements regarding potential smoke contamination, according to Pidek. Allen Paper Company was able to get the shop’s inventory replenished immediately, he said, and on Wednesday, employees set up a mobile bar inside Fitness Coliseum.
Foster’s began selling coffee inside the gym Thursday, and will “play it by ear” in terms of business hours moving forward.
“I heard Lula’s had the fire and I was sad,” Carroll said. “I texted (Foster co-owner Jon Moore) and I said, ‘Hey, this sucks. Let me know what we can do to help.’ And I kind of made a joke and said, ‘We have room if you want to set up the mobile bar.’ He called me like 20 minutes later. They brought stuff over that day and it has just kind of worked out. It was a quick turnaround.”
“We’re already set to do mobile events, so it wasn’t that hard to do,” Pidek said.
“We’re happy to have them,” Carroll added. “We’re kind of playing it day-by-day until they figure stuff out. They’re welcome here as long as they need to be.”
The cause of Tuesday’s fire remains under investigation. Lula’s owner John Beilfuss said he isn’t sure whether he will reopen the restaurant. Fire resistant doors between Lula’s and the adjacent Lily Pearl’s Lounge, which Beilfuss and his wife also own, spared the bar from significant damage.
The restaurant’s entire inventory, including about $60,000 worth of alcohol, was lost in the fire, he said.
American Speedy Printing also sustained major smoke and water damage as a result of Tuesday’s fire.
“No doubt about it: We’re going to reopen,” owner Gregg Bennett vowed Thursday. “We’re going to reinvent ourselves.”
