How much cash is it advisable to have on hand? It depends on a number of factors.

“How much cash should I have now?” It seems like a simple question, but the answer can be complicated — especially in times of market volatility. Apart from an emergency fund, the amount of cash or liquid assets you need depends on many factors, including the current state of the market and major life events.

“There isn’t really a general rule in terms of a number,” says Vice President/Investment Strategy Analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute Michael Taylor. “We do say it shouldn’t be more than maybe 10% of your overall portfolio or maybe three to six months’ worth of living expenses.”

